Book Notes: March 12 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Reading features mystery series authorNational Outdoor Book Award-winning author Scott Graham will be in Grand Junction for an event for his latest book, “Saguaro Sanction.”Graham will read from “Saguaro Sanction” during the event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St.“Saguaro Sanction” is the eighth book in Graham’s National Park Mystery Series that follows the husband-and-wife sleuth team of archeologist Chuck Bender and paramedic Janelle Ortega.In “Saguaro Sanction,” the couple are drawn into a web of mystery and danger when a relative is murdered in remote area of Saguaro National Park.For details about the book, go to torreyhouse.org/saguaro-sanction.For information about the event, look for Grand Valley Books on Facebook.com.Store highlights ‘Go as a River’ author“Go as a River” by Shelley Read will be featured in the Author Event Series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Out West Books, 533 Main St.Read is a retired Western Colorado University writing and literature professor and lives in the Gunnison area.“Go as a River” is Read’s first novel and follows a young woman from Iola, which is located where Blue Mesa Reservoir is now.For information about Read, go to shelleyread.com.For information about this event, go to facebook.com/outwestbooks.Music, story blend in children’s bookMusical concepts and a adventure story for children come together in “Wally Whole Note” by Stacy Neel.Neel will sign copies of her book starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.For information about this event, go to barnesandnoble.com. 