Book Notes: March 19 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 19, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Memoir highlighted at bookstore event“Desert Chrome: Water, A Woman and Wild Horses in the West” by Kathryn Wilder will be the book of interest at the Author Event Series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Out West Books, 533 Main St.This evening will feature two presenters: Wilder, who will talk about her memoir; and TJ Holmes, an advocate for the Spring Creek Basin’s wild mustangs that are part of Wilder’s book.For information about Wilder, go to wilderhorses.live.For information about this event, go to facebook.com/outwestbooks.Class to consider sleuths, sidekicksLocal author Lyn Fraser will offer the class “Crime Fiction Partnerships and Sidekicks” at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Monument Room at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.Fraser’s class will look at the relationships between sleuths and their sidekicks in various mystery books and series.Registration is required for this free class and can be made at mesacountylibraries.libcal.com/event/10277786. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Literature Zoology Publishing Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Gloria Estefan only started therapy after his mother's death Dementia Risk Rises for Elite European Soccer Players FDA Advisors Back Full Approval of Paxlovid Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 27° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/27° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:14 AM Sunset: 07:24:23 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 38° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:39 AM Sunset: 07:25:23 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 73% 33° 47° Mon Monday 47°/33° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 07:18:03 AM Sunset: 07:26:22 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tue 50% 40° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/40° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 07:16:28 AM Sunset: 07:27:22 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wed 76% 32° 48° Wed Wednesday 48°/32° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 76% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 24% 31° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/31° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 32° 47° Fri Friday 47°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business