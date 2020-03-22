Boost your writing with new event
Prompt & Circumstance, a new writing and reading event, is set for 6:30–8 p.m. Thursday at Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Suite 6.
Writer and artist Wendy Videlock will be the prompter for this event.
For information, email wcwritersforum@gmail.com.
Deadline approaches for Write Out Loud challenge submissions
The submission deadline for Write Out Loud: A Writer’s Challenge is Friday.
One-act plays no longer than 10 minutes in length or two poems or readings no longer than 5 minutes each can be submitted to Write Out Loud.
Writings selected for Write Out Loud will be performed at 7 p.m. April 21 at the KAFM Radio Room and over the airwaves.
Submissions can be emailed to wcwriters@gmail.com, or sent to the Western Colorado Writers Forum, 740 Gunnison Ave., Suite 205, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
For information about rules, go to westerncoloradowriters.org. Questions can be emailed to wcwritersforum@gmail.com or texted to Linda at 970-261-1820.