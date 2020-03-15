Write a Love Letter to Grand Junction
Put your thoughts about Grand Junction into poetry and submit that poem to Visit Grand Junction, which is on the hunt for a Love Letter to Grand Junction.
The deadline for poems is Friday. There is no length requirement and you are permitted to submit as many poems as you would like.
If you need an idea of what Visit Grand Junction is seeking, then view former Colorado poet laureate David Mason’s Love Letter to Colorado at colorado.com/videos/love-letter-colorado.
For information or to submit a poem, go to visitgrandjunction.com/poetry-contest.
Lithic hosts writers for night of poetry
Tyson Hausdoerffer and Jay Cole will present their poetry during an event beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.
Hausdoerffer is the director of creative writing graduate program at Western Colorado University. Cole teaches writing classes at Colorado Mesa University and online at Quincy College.
For information about this event, go to Lithic’s Facebook page.
Event on tap for ‘Broken Lenses’ author
Author Emily Bernath and her latest book will be featured from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
Bernath will be talking about her book “Broken Lenses,” meeting with readers and signing copies of her book.
“‘Broken Lenses’ reveals the truth of who God made people to be and the freedom that results from living out that truth. … Emily identifies some of the most popular lies people believe about themselves and pulls out the 12 biggest Biblical truths Christians should embrace in their own lives...,” according to information about the book from Barnes & Noble.
Imagination Library thanks sponsor
Grand Junction Imagination Library thanks its March book sponsor, Temple Buell Foundation, for its support in delivering 2,485 books to children in the Grand Junction area.
Total books delivered to date: 203,615.
To register or sponsor a child, go to gjimaginationlibrary.org.