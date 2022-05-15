Writers Forum releases first podcast

The Western Colorado Writers Forum has produced its first podcast titled “Episode 1: Jim Van Pelt on Sci-Fi, Writing Streaks, and Killing Frogs.”

The podcast is hosted by Avery Brooks and Christie Matherne, and the first episode features a talk with Van Pelt, a Grand Valley science fiction author.

To listen to the podcast, go to westerncoloradowriters.org/podcast or search for it at podcast outlets.

Author book-signing set for Saturday

Rod Compton, author of “Because God Is Love: A Daily Walk in God’s Love,” will sign copies of his book at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

Compton’s book is a challenge to Christians to love unconditionally.

“Because God Is Love” was released by Westbow Press in February.