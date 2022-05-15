Book notes: May 15 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email May 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Writers Forum releases first podcastThe Western Colorado Writers Forum has produced its first podcast titled “Episode 1: Jim Van Pelt on Sci-Fi, Writing Streaks, and Killing Frogs.”The podcast is hosted by Avery Brooks and Christie Matherne, and the first episode features a talk with Van Pelt, a Grand Valley science fiction author.To listen to the podcast, go to westerncoloradowriters.org/podcast or search for it at podcast outlets.Author book-signing set for SaturdayRod Compton, author of “Because God Is Love: A Daily Walk in God’s Love,” will sign copies of his book at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.Compton’s book is a challenge to Christians to love unconditionally.“Because God Is Love” was released by Westbow Press in February. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Podcast Science Fiction Rod Compton Literature Publishing Christianity Jim Van Pelt Because God Is Love: A Daily Walk In God's Love Talk Author Western Colorado Writers Forum Christie Matherne Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Spencer Pratt: 'I'm supposed to be Kim Kardashian' Injury More Likely When Teens Focus on One Sport Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 'little miracle' Malti Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 52° 85° Sat Saturday 85°/52° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02 AM Sunset: 08:19:25 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 57° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/57° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:07 AM Sunset: 08:20:20 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 56° 89° Mon Monday 89°/56° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:00:16 AM Sunset: 08:21:14 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 54° 86° Tue Tuesday 86°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM Sunset: 08:22:07 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 56° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/56° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:58:38 AM Sunset: 08:23 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 47° 85° Thu Thursday 85°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:51 AM Sunset: 08:23:53 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 10% 42° 72° Fri Friday 72°/42° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:57:06 AM Sunset: 08:24:45 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business