Five poets featured in Fruita

Lithic Bookstore & Gallery will host five writers at an upcoming poetry reading.

“Poetry, A Perpetual Rebellion” will be from 7–8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Lithic, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.

Reading at the event will be Cass Eddington, Danny Rosen, Tori Miner, Judah Greywater and Raquel Benham.

“This reading unites those whose rebellion finds its source in pursuit of truth and beauty, authentic expression,” according to information about the reading at facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery.

Summer Reader program begins

Registration is happening now for Mesa County Libraries’ Summer Reading program.

The program starts Wednesday, June 1, and will go through July 16. It is open to adults to toddlers, and it is free to participate.

Participants track their reading, earn points and win prizes for their efforts.

To register and to find information about the Summer Reading program, go to mesacountylibraries.org and look for “Summer Reading” under “Events” in the menu tab.