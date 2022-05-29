Book Notes: May 29 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email May 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Five poets featured in FruitaLithic Bookstore & Gallery will host five writers at an upcoming poetry reading.“Poetry, A Perpetual Rebellion” will be from 7–8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Lithic, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.Reading at the event will be Cass Eddington, Danny Rosen, Tori Miner, Judah Greywater and Raquel Benham.“This reading unites those whose rebellion finds its source in pursuit of truth and beauty, authentic expression,” according to information about the reading at facebook.com/LithicBookstoreAndGallery.Summer Reader program beginsRegistration is happening now for Mesa County Libraries’ Summer Reading program.The program starts Wednesday, June 1, and will go through July 16. It is open to adults to toddlers, and it is free to participate.Participants track their reading, earn points and win prizes for their efforts.To register and to find information about the Summer Reading program, go to mesacountylibraries.org and look for “Summer Reading” under “Events” in the menu tab. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Lithic Bookstore & Gallery Reading Summer Reading Sport Poetry Rebellion Program Participant Publishing Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section +16 15 actors who were extras before they were famous Amber Heard says she has been 'harrassed, threatened, humiliated' by the public Austin Butler says he put his 'life on pause for two years' to prepare to play Elvis Presley Day Precip Temp Sun 90% 44° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/44° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 05:51:41 AM Sunset: 08:32:02 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 6% 42° 68° Mon Monday 68°/42° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:51:14 AM Sunset: 08:32:46 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 47° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/47° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:48 AM Sunset: 08:33:29 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 49° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:34:11 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/56° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:52 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 9% 58° 90° Fri Friday 90°/58° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 05:49:41 AM Sunset: 08:35:32 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 61° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM Sunset: 08:36:11 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business