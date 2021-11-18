Book Notes: Nov. 21–27 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print “The Quilt of Many Colors: A Mormon Love Story That Stands the Test of Time” by McKenzie Smith Facebook Twitter Email Print Store hosts 'The Quilt of Many Colors' author for signingMeet the author of “The Quilt of Many Colors: A Mormon Love Story That Stands the Test of Time” during a Black Friday book signing event.McKenzie Smith will autograph copies of her novel and talk with her readers beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road. McKenzie Smith is the pen name for local writer Barbara Ann Smith.Smith's novel follows a Eastern young woman who converts to the Mormon faith while at finishing school. She decides to head west to the Utah Territory to pursue love and adventure.For information about the novel and the author, go to mckenziesmithquilt.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mckenzie Smith Author Barbara Ann Smith Literature Novel Young Woman Pen Name Smith's Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section ‘Love It or List It’ Star Hilary Farr Gets Her Own HGTV Series ‘Tough Love’ Olivia Munn felt 'sense of healing' through John Mulaney's pregnancy jokes ‘The Voice’ Unveils Top 11: Watch the Instant Save Performances (RECAP) Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees