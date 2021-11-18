'The Quilt of Many Colors'

“The Quilt of Many Colors: A Mormon Love Story That Stands the Test of Time” by McKenzie Smith

Meet the author of “The Quilt of Many Colors: A Mormon Love Story That Stands the Test of Time” during a Black Friday book signing event.

McKenzie Smith will autograph copies of her novel and talk with her readers beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

McKenzie Smith is the pen name for local writer Barbara Ann Smith.

Smith's novel follows a Eastern young woman who converts to the Mormon faith while at finishing school. She decides to head west to the Utah Territory to pursue love and adventure.

For information about the novel and the author, go to mckenziesmithquilt.com.