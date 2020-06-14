I was born in Baltimore and take great pride in the fact that it was during the Battle of Baltimore at Fort McHenry in 1814 that Francis Scott Key was inspired to pen the poem “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Today is Flag Day, and flags will be waving to be seen and honored at homes and businesses across the Grand Valley.
The flag that inspired Key, and that later was named after his poem, also can still be seen. It resides at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
It is actually one of two flags flown during the Battle of Baltimore that was fought as part of the War of 1812 — the name is a little misleading as the War of 1812 actually lasted from June 1812 to February 1815.
Fort McHenry was built in 1798 and is located in the Locust Point neighborhood of Baltimore. It was used by the military through World War I and by the U.S. Coast Guard in World War II. It currently is designated a national monument and historic shrine and is operated by the National Park Service.
All visitors to the site learn about how the fort successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from attack by the British Navy on Sept. 13–14, 1814.
While the British Navy bombarded Fort McHenry for 25 hours, an American storm flag was flown over the fort. Its dimensions were 17 feet by 25 feet.
On the morning of Sept. 14, it was replaced with an American garrison flag that was 30 feet by 42 feet.
Key’s sight of the larger flag resulted in the poem “Defence of Fort M’Henry.” It was later set to the tune of the old English drinking song, “To Anacreon in Heaven,” and become the U.S. national anthem in 1931.
If you get the opportunity to visit Fort McHenry, there is an amazing presentation at the museum that ends with a view of the fort and the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Don’t miss it. It’s very moving.
And I recommend making an effort to be part of the fort’s twice-a-day, flag-change program during which visitors can help raise or lower the flag.
To learn about Fort McHenry, go to nps.gov/fomc/.