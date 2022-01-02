It’s a low temperature. It’s a viral infection. It’s an unemotional, unsympathetic person.
It’s cold!
You might want to put on an extra sweater while reading this page.
Actually, you might just leave that sweater on for all of January, which usually is the coldest month of the year for Grand Junction.
TAKING TEMPERATURE
The National Weather Service’s records for Grand Junction go back to 1893 and show all kinds of cold-related numbers for the area.
For example, the record low temperature for today is minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit and was set in 1919.
January overall: The average daily low temperature for the month is 12.5 degrees. The average daily high is 39 degrees.
Coldest January day: It got down to minus 23 on Jan. 13, 1963. The average low temperature for January of 1963 was minus 10 degrees. By contrast, the average lowest temperature for January in 2021 was 15 degrees.
Now let’s look at snowfall, because that is of keen interest during the winter months.
Snowiest January: 33.7 inches of snow were recorded in Grand Junction in January of 1957.
Least amount of January snow: No snow fell during January of 1896. Just a trace was recorded four other years, including in 2003.
January 2021 snowfall: 3 inches.
Average January snowfall: 5.8 inches.
Snowiest winter: 65 inches of snow fell during the winter of 1919-1920.
Average winter snowfall: 21.4 inches. The last winter Grand Junction had snowfall close to that average was the 2018–2019 season with 17.4 inches of snow. The last winter Grand Junction had above average snowfall was the 2015–16 season with 28.5 inches of snow.
— Source: weather.gov/gjt/
STATE OF COLD
Here are the top 10 coldest states in the U.S. for 2021.
1. Alaska — Average temperature: 26.6 degrees. During the winter, the temperature can go as low as minus 30 degrees.
2. North Dakota — Average temperature: 40.4 degrees.
3. Maine —Average temperature: 41 degrees.
4. Minnesota — Average temperature: 41.2 degrees.
5. Wyoming — Average temperature: 42 degrees.
6. Montana — Average temperature: 42.7 degrees.
7. Vermont — Average temperature: 42.9 degrees.
8. Wisconsin — Average temperature: 43.1 degrees.
9. New Hampshire — Average temperature: 43.8 degrees.
10. It’s a tie between Idaho and Michigan — Average temperature: 44.4 degrees.
Colorado came in at 11 — Average temperature: 45.1 degrees.
— Source: worldpopulation
COLD EXPRESSIONS
If you’re ready to give a chill, here are some expressions or idioms with the word “cold” to use (or not?) in conversation:
n In cold blood — A cruel action done without feeling or remorse. Also the title of a book by Truman Capote and a 1967 film based on the book.
n As cold as ice — Having an unsympathetic or unfriendly temperament. Also an ear-worm lyric from the song “Cold As Ice” from Foreigner.
n A cold fish — A person who is not emotive.
n Cold day in hell — Refers to the unlikely chance that a certain event will happen.
n Feed a cold and starve a fever — Advice some people give for how to treat illness. We recommend following doctor’s orders instead.
n Stone-cold sober — Absolutely, emphatically not drunk or high.
n Stone-cold fox — An absolutely, emphatically attractive person.
n Knocked out cold — When a person or something renders another person unconscious by blunt force.
n Baby it’s cold outside — It’s incredibly cold outside. And the title of a song often overplayed in the days leading up to Christmas.
n Blood runs cold — Overwhelmed by fear and panic.
n A cold comfort — Something that isn’t a consolation in a bad situation, even though you’re trying to make the best of things.
n Cold hard — Indisputable and real, as in cold hard facts or cold hard cash.
n Cold feet — To be nervous about doing something.
n To give/get the cold shoulder — To give snub or get a snub.
n Cold turkey — To abruptly stop doing something.
n Revenge is a dish best served cold — After the person who hurt you has forgotten about what happened, you take revenge.
— Source: thefree dictionary.com
COMMON COLD FACTS
n Adults have an average of two to three colds a year. Kids usually catch more.
n To reduce your chances of getting a cold: Wash your hands often (and use soap); don’t touch your face with unwashed hands; stay away from people who are sick; and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
n Cold viruses spread through the air and through personal contact.
n You can catch a cold any time of the year. However, most people get colds in the winter and spring seasons.
n Colds are caused by viruses. Antibiotics don’t work against colds.
— Source: cdc.gov
COMMON COLD TREATMENT
You’ve likely heard it before, but there is no cure for the common cold.
Colds can be miserable to bear and can last one to two weeks, which is too long for most of us. Here are some things you can do to help you get through that time, according to the Mayo Clinic.
n Hydrate. Drink water, lemon water with honey, juice or broth. Avoid alcohol, coffee and soda.
n Rest. That’s when you really heal.
n Sore throat? Try gargling saltwater (¼ to ½ teaspoon dissolved in 8 ounces of warm water) or suck on ice chips. Try a throat spray or lozenge.
n Stuffy nose? Try saline nasal drops or spray.
n Pain? Take acetaminophen, such as Tylenol, or ibuprofen.
n Sip warm liquids. This includes chicken soup, tea or apple juice.
n Try honey. Supposedly, honey can help a soothe a cough and can be added to tea.
n Treat the air. Using a vaporizer or humidifier to add moisture to the air can help with congestion.
n Use an over-the-counter cold and cough medication. You may receive some symptom relief by using a decongestant, antihistamine and pain reliever. Take as directed and avoid overuse.
— Source: mayocl.in/3qkw9og
COLD LEFTOVERS
The microwave and toaster oven are wonderful inventions. However, there are times when leftovers and other foods are best eaten cold. We all have our favorites. Here are some culled from lists at Bon Appetit and Food and Wine magazines:
n Pizza
n Steak
n Fried chicken
n Frittata
n Thin mints
n Meatloaf sandwich
n Pasta with pesto
n Roast chicken
n Day-old burrito
n Chili
n Barbecue
n Lasagna
n Pie
— Sources: bonappetit.com, foodandwine.com
COLD CHARACTERS
Books, movies, comics and folk tales have given us plenty of characters with cool super powers or abilities. Here are some of those cold characters.
Elsa — The queen of Arendelle in Disney’s “Frozen” and “Frozen II” movies. Her powers include creating ice, snow, deep freezes, blizzards and animating snow creatures, such as Olaf the snowman.
Frosty the Snowman — Frosty is the star of several animated movies. The snowman was brought to life by a magician’s magic hat. His “superpower” is spreading good cheer.
Frozone — Superhero and best friend to Mr. Incredible/Bob Parr in “The Incredibles” movies. He can freeze water.
Jack Frost — The mythical and often mischievous character responsible for frost, ice and sleet. He can be found in a number of movies, including “Rise of the Guardians” and “Santa Clause 3.” He also is a Marvel Comics character made of ice and with the ability to generate ice.
Night King — The leader of the White Walkers in the HBO TV series “Game of Thrones.” While there is a reference to a “Night’s King” in the books by George R. R. Martin, the character is not actually the same as the one in the TV series.
Storm — This “X-Men” Marvel Comics and film character has the ability to drop the temperature fast.
White Witch — Also known as Jadis, this character uses her powers to keep the land of Narnia in perpetual winter in the book “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis.