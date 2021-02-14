Each year the National Retail Federation conducts a Valentine’s Day spending survey. Here are some details from the 2021 survey, which was conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. To view the survey, go to nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/valentines-day.
$21.8 billion
The total amount of spending expected in 2021. This is down from $27.4 billion in 2020.
$165
The average amount consumers plan to spend on Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations in 2021. This is $32 less per person than in 2020.
Items to buy
From greatest to least, these are the items people planned purchase for Valentine’s Day along with the total amount expected to be spent on each item. (For example, fewer people planned to purchase jewelry, however jewelry costs more than candy.)
Candy, $2 billion
Greeting cards, $1.1 billion
Flowers, $2 billion
An evening out, $2.7 billion
Gift card or certificate, $2 billion
Clothing, $2 billion
Jewelry, $4.1 billion
24%
Percentage of survey respondents who planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening out. This is down 10% from 2020 and the lowest in survey history.
41%
Percentage of survey respondent planning a special dinner or celebration at home.
27%
Of those celebrating Valentine’s Day, this is the percentage of people who plan to get a gift or treat for their pet. This percentage is the only one in the survey that did not change from 2020.