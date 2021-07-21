Stryker Orthopaedics, owner of Mako SmartRobotics™, recently releasedDr. Kevin Borchard’s first quarter 2021 total knee arthroplasty (TKA) data.
Dr. Borchard, of Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine at Pioneers Medical Center, continues to demonstrate excellent outcomes and a low complication rate. His Q1 patient outcomes were compared to Stryker’s database, which consists of over 600K elective knee and hip surgeries, and over 40K Mako cases from over 200 hospitals across the country.
Dr. Borchard has decreased his Mako surgery time by 21 minutes, or 15%, over the last three quarters and his patients’ length of stay (LOS) following simultaneous bi-lateral total knee replacement surgery averaged 37 hours in Q1 2021, which consistently outperforms Stryker’s benchmark average.
One-hundred percent of Dr. Borchard’s patients continue to be discharged to home after surgery. Furthermore, none of his patients were readmitted to Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) after surgery, which was measured at 30-days and 90-days post-operation and none of his patients were admitted to PMC’s Emergency Room within the 90-day post-op window. Compare this to Stryker’s benchmark average of 30-day readmission average of 1.53%, a 90-day readmission average of 2.00% and a 5.25% average Emergency Room admission.
Dr. Borchard continues to maintain zero orthopedic surgical site infections, which is monitored and documented from 90-days post-operation and reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
First quarter Stryker data also showed that prior to discharge, and after total knee replacement, Dr. Borchard’s patients rank in the 90th percentile with regards to distance walked and longest distance walked before discharge with his patients walking an average of 393 ft. on the day of surgery and an average of 579 ft. before discharge. Stryker’s benchmarks for the same time period are 135 ft. and 277 ft., respectively.
Dr. Borchard’s patients demonstrated an advanced ability to bend the knee joint post total knee replacement, averaging 103 degrees compared to Stryker’s benchmark average of 87 degrees, which ranks above Stryker’s 75% percentile.
Josh Hardy, PT, DPT owner and Physical Therapist at Monument Physical Therapy in Grand Junction, attests to Dr. Borchard’s successful patient outcomes.
“I've routinely had Dr. Borchard's patients eclipse 120 degrees of flexion within 2 weeks of their procedure. It has been truly remarkable,” Hardy said. “The short amount of time using an assistive device coupled with rapid increases in range of motion ultimately allow the patient to return to their desired activities more quickly. In our rural, mountain community that means folks are able to get back to hiking and biking, or farming and ranching more rapidly than previously possible. I recently had a patient just 8 weeks post bilateral total knee arthroplasty tell me that he was able to climb into his tractor to mow his hay field. I legitimately didn't think that was possible,“ he said.
Dr. Borchard not only performs total knee, shoulder and hip joint replacement surgery, but he also specializes in total knee arthroplasty revisions, and shoulder arthroscopic surgery, including rotator cuff repairs.
CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The Fellowship trained orthopedic team includes:Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities;Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine;Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction and Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, Colorado. For more information, please call (970) 878-9752.