Musicians, one after another, strolled into Charlie Dwellingtons.
Guitar players of all kinds, rhythm, lead, bass, there was a drummer or two, there was even a saxophone player.
It was the Tuesday Night Jam. But this wasn’t a regular jam session for these musicians of the Grand Valley.
They came to celebrate music, celebrate the music scene of the Grand Valley, but mostly they came to pay tribute to one hell of a bass player named Tom Spehar.
The Jam is a music tradition in Grand Junction, making a number of stops over the years. It brings musicians together in an impromptu setting where everyone jams and makes sweet music together.
On a recent Tuesday night, that sweet music floated out like a comforting breeze.
But it was bittersweet, with the passing of Tom who died unexpectedly at 67 on March 5.
“I’ve been playing here in the Grand Valley since 1971. So many great musicians play here in the valley,” said Pete Langford.
Then the 69-year-old guitar player thought about his friend.
“That was such a shock; Tom was supposed to be bass player tonight; he was supposed to host The Jam.”
Jerry Shaeffer sauntered in with his guitar ready to play and remember Tom with a little blues and some good ole ZZ Top rock ‘n’ roll.
Tom was in a ZZ Top tribute band and played bass just like the ZZ Top legend Dusty Hill who died in 2021.
“Tom was such a nice guy, a great musician,” Schaeffer said.
Spehar just returned from a tour in France playing with John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
“What a great last hurrah that was for him,” Schaeffer said, then paused.
“I was playing out in Los Angles when I heard about Tom. It just floored me.”
Later in the evening, Schaeffer, along with some bandmates from the popular local band The Dead Cowboyz, rocked the house with some ZZ Top in a fitting tribute to Spehar.
In celebrating Spehar’s life, this group of musical talent was also celebrating and embracing the joy of music and the community of musicians in the Grand Valley.
“We all support each other; it’s a great music community,” Schaeffer said.
Langford has played with a number of bands over the years like his current band, the Tune Weavers. But there was also Stray Grass and, many moons back, he rocked out with Ralph Dinosaur and the Fabulous Volcanoes.
“We have a really tight-knit group here, You’d think there would be competition, but it’s not a competitive thing,” he said. “We all kind of do the same thing and have fun, make people happy, give people some joy.”
Live music brings people together and brings people joy; it’s that simple.
As for his tribute to Tom, Langford smiled a sad smile. “Tom was a great blues musician, so there will be lots of blues tonight.”
And there was. Sweet soulful blues with lots and lots and lots of bass, the kind of blues and bass that Tom Spehar played.
The community of music brought out more than 10 musicians to jam and pay tribute to Tom.
Some, like Craig Heartsill, founder, lead guitarist and singer of the Dead Cowboyz, never met Tom, but he was there because his bandmates knew him.
“I didn’t know Tom personally but the other fellers, my bandmates, knew him really well, so I’m here supporting them and paying tribute to Tom,” Heartsill said.
Rock Cesario from Triple Play Records stopped by before the Jam started.
The two music lovers — Rock and Tom — became friends in the first grade here in Grand Junction, and music shaped their lives almost from that point on.
“Tom is one of the most amazing music lovers I’ve ever been around,” Cesario said. “His loss leaves a big hole in this music community.”
As he watched one musician after the other walk into Charlie Dwellington’s, Cesario couldn’t help but let his memories of Tom soak in for a minute.
“It just shows how much people in this valley care,” he said.
It’s that community that hits a special note for him and others.
“Most of the people in this valley don’t make a living at it. So it’s a passion and it’s a love and a community of people who all love music,” he said.
Troy Douglas, a 73-year-old tamer of the drums, who plays for The Desert Moon Band, has been playing music in the valley for decades.
“I was gone for a while when I was invited into the Army,” he grinned.
Tom’s passing was shock for Douglas, but his memories of Tom and his talent were also a reminder of the music community.
“For the size that this town is, the number and quality of musicians here is astounding,” he said.
That’s what The Jam is all about, and it’s what kept musicians like Tom Spehar coming back for the camaraderie.
“It’s not a band; we’re just all players,” Douglas said. “This place is so positive, bands form out here, friendships are made out here.”
That’s when Douglas let his thoughts drift to the tormenting time of the pandemic when live music was silenced.
“After what we went through the past two years with COVID, having a live music scene come back has been so special,” Douglas said.
“Looking out in the crowd, looking at all the smiling faces. To quote a line from a CCR (Credence Clearwater Revival) song — ‘Look at all the happy creatures dancing on the lawn.’ ”
Douglas smiled.
There were many happy creatures on the stage that night, too.
It was a happy night. Sadness and nostalgia mingled with the sweet sounds of jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and blues.
It was a happy night to celebrate a special bass player who lived a musical life and loved being part of this valley’s music community.