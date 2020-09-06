This summer slipped in wearing a mask and continuing in an unfamiliar fashion until I looked at the calendar at the end of July in shock.
That was when my husband, Brian, and I thought we should try to somehow salvage a summer vacation before the start of school.
We consulted our children on what they would like.
Elijah, 11, wanted to play tennis and mountain bike, which was pretty much all he had been doing for weeks, anyway.
Morgan, 9, wanted to go back to school and see her friends.
So much for high expectations. Granted, they knew options were limited.
Our usual summer vacation is a cross-country trip to Rhode Island to see Papa Wright, my father-in-law. When we told the kids that wasn’t happening this year, there were loud tears from Morgan and sad looks from Elijah. It was insult to injury, as Papa’s spring break trip to visit us also was canceled because of COVID-19.
With our staple of the season gone, inspiration for a vacation belly-flopped as summer break drained away.
The kids ran after the ice cream truck at the slightest sound of a jingle, and Brian kept our backyard “redneck swimming pool” — yes, that is actually what we call our inflated, plastic pool — full and cool while patching the leaks that sprouted less than three weeks into use.
We also had another delightful complication: Wimbledon.
He’s a miniature schnauzer puppy, not to be confused with the British tennis tournament that also didn’t happen this summer. Whatever vacation we came up with would need to accommodate him.
I sat down and made a list of vacation options, that quickly became a list of possible day trips, that turned into a list of possible vacation-like moments.
Here are several of the moments that actually happened during the summer of COVID:
Trail restage — Four years ago on a Sunday afternoon we hiked part of the Crag Crest Trail on Grand Mesa, taking with us a lunch of cold pizza and apple slices. Along the way, I took a photo of Brian and the kids, each with a walking stick selected as we hiked. The kids’ poses cracked me up, so I printed the photo, and it has graced our refrigerator door ever since.
This summer we decided to restage the photo.
Amazingly, despite all the changes in the trail in recent years as trees have been pulled out of the area because of beetle kill and blow downs, and the uprooting of even more trees during an intense wind storm in June, we found the same spot.
Wimbledon was added to the scene, curled up on the trail for a power nap after walking farther in his puppy life than ever before.
Lined up — Birthday, Father’s Day, National Doughnut Day, Saturday, it doesn’t matter. Brian just wants to go fishing.
It was high time the kids and I followed him out the door, at least part of the time, instead of waving goodbye.
I’ve been wanting to learn how to fly fish, anyway. It’s partly because it looks amazing and mostly because if my husband ever gets the chance to fly fish Silver Creek of Ernest Hemingway fame in Idaho, I want to go too, and I don’t want to sit on the bank and spend the whole time reading a book — I still haven’t made it through Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea.”
When I went to get a fishing license, I was shocked at how long it had been since I had checked in with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. My maiden name was still on file.
But less than 24 hours after getting my license, all four of us were lined up for some evening fishing on a Grand Mesa lake. Morgan had a spinning rod, Elijah and I had fly rods and Brian was getting a line in here and there between patiently untangling or instructing.
None of us caught anything other than weeds, but my husband was happy. It was a day he thought he would never see.
Fortunately, it wasn’t the last time. We all have gone again, and the fishing has been good, the catching rather optional.
On two wheels — Elijah plunged into mountain biking this summer and there has been no escape from his persistent requests ... er, demands to ride here or there.
For the most part, Brian went mountain biking with Elijah, often meeting friends. The more they went, the more I pined to go, too. Morgan was adamantly uninterested.
My chance finally came a couple weeks before school started when I took some time off. Brian was at work and Morgan was busy with a dance camp, so Elijah and I hit the trails: County Line on Grand Mesa, Lunch Loops, 18 Road and the Kokopelli Trails, where Brian was able to join us on Horsethief Bench Trail one morning.
It was a blast. My legs sprouted bruises and my son put me to shame. I wish we could do it all over again and again and again.
So we never salvaged a summer vacation.
On the plus side, what we did that we liked we can continue doing right into fall.
Just last weekend, we hiked a familiar trail, got caught in the rain and Morgan was sure we were going to be killed by lightning.
We all went fishing in the high country, and I caught my first fish on a fly rod. Wimbledon happily left the lake smelling like swamp mud.
Brian and Elijah went mountain biking, and I’m eyeing next weekend for my chance to get out on a bike.
If nothing else, this year, this summer, this pandemic has reinforced for me the idea that it’s a good thing to be content with where you are and with what you can do.
In light of that, perhaps our summer vacation really didn’t need to be salvaged at all.