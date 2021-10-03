WHY DO LEAVES CHANGE COLOR?
This is a question that comes up every autumn, especially with kids and with bigger kids that selectively remember what was taught in science classes.
So here's the short answer.
At this time year in the Northern Hemisphere, the days get shorter and the nights longer causing leaves to stop producing the sun-loving, green pigment called chlorophyll.
This gives two other leaf pigments — carotenoids and anthocyanins — the opportunity let their colors show: yellows and oranges, reds and purples and so on.
If you want a longer explanation and a link to even more information, go to bit.ly/3CYU4yb.
Source: fs.usda.gov
MOUNTAINS OF COLOR
Most common deciduous plants in the Rocky Mountain Region, according to the U.S. Forest Service:
Quaking Aspen — These trees produce the stunning autumn gold and yellow that Colorado is famous for at higher elevations.
Rocky Mountain Maple — These grow at low- to mid-elevation in rocky areas with leaves that turn yellow and orange to bright red.
Cottonwood — There are plains cottonwood and narrow-leafed cottonwood in the Rocky Mountain Region. Both like to be near rivers and lakes and their leaves turn a bright yellow.
Willow — These resemble shrubs and like to live on riverbanks and in moist areas. The leaves turn yellow.
Alpine Tundra — The leaves on these small plants above tree line turn intense shades of orange and red.
11 AUTUMN DRIVES
Uncover Colorado put together this list of beautiful Colorado places to see on a fall drive.
It recommended hitting the road sooner than later as the fall colors don't last long in the high country.
View the list along with route tips at uncovercolorado.com/best-fall-color-colorado/:
- Trail Ridge Road
- Buffalo Pass
- Flat Tops Trail
- Independence Pass
- Kebler Pass
- Grand Mesa Byway
- Highway of Legends
- Alpine Loop 4x4
- Last Dollar Road
- Squaw Pass
- Guanella Pass
TOP 10 BEST STATES TO VISIT THIS FALL
We're not sure we can completely agree with this list because Colorado in general and western Colorado in particular are incredible in autumn.
But in the interest of open minds and possible travel plans, here is an overall state ranking put together by LawnStarter.com using various “fall factors”:
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- California
- Wyoming
- Alaska
- Oregon
- Montana
- Washington
- Connecticut
Colorado came in at 11th overall, but was ranked second in the nation for fall scenery. It was ranked 14th for fall outdoor recreation, which clearly makes this list suspect.
SPOOKY SWEET
No mention of autumn can go without a mention of Halloween.
It's coming up on Oct. 31, and all kinds of Halloween candy already is in stores. To help you decide what to buy, here is how various brands rank according to 14 years of data collected by CandyStore.com:
Colorado's Favorite Halloween Candy
- Hershey Kisses
- Twix
- Milky Way
POPCORN POPPIN' MONTH
October is National Popcorn Poppin' Month. Who knew?
The Popcorn Board knew, of course, and nicely combined popcorn with another flavor that has become synonymous with all things fall: pumpkin spice.
Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
Yield: 8 cups.
8 cups of popped corn
1/3 cup butter
3 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch of ground ginger
Put popped corn into a large bowl.
Melt butter and add sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.
Stir until sugar is dissolved.
Drizzle over popcorn and toss until well coated.
Source: The Popcorn Board, popcorn.org
AUTUMN SONGS
Before getting out the spooky tunes for Halloween, take time to listen to these autumn songs as the leaves change in the Grand Valley.
- “Autumn Almanac” by The Kinks
- “Autumn in New York” by Ella Fitzerald and Louis Armstrong
- “Autumn Leaves” by Nat King Cole
- “Autumn Leaves” by Ed Sheeran
- “Autumn Serenade” by John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
- “Autumn Sweater” by Yo Lo Tengo
- “Autumn Town Leaves” by Iron & Wine
- “Autumn's Not That Cold” by Lorrie Morgan
- “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” by The White Stripes
- “Forever Autumn” By Justin Hayward
- “Gone Till November” by Wyclef Jean
- “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young
- “Just Like Autumn” by The Tuesday Crew, Carly Bannister, Jordy Searcy
- “Leaves That Are Green” by Simon & Garfunkel
- “November Rain” by Guns N' Roses
- “Pale September” by Fiona Apple
- “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire
- “Sweater Weather” By The Neighborhood
- “Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Green Day
Sources: billboard.com, purewow.com
PUMPKIN PATCH FUN
Oh, great gourds of fall, there is nothing quite like finding that perfect-for-you pumpkin at the pumpkin patch!
Fortunately, there are several in the area that will have just what you're looking for and perhaps even more.
Petting zoos, hay rides, corn mazes, slides, jump areas, pony rides and more are available at various pumpkin patches, so go prepared for an adventure.
• Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch, 1360 18 1/2 Road, in Fruita — Moon Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Admission costs $7 per person age 4 and older. Info: moonfarm.net.
• Studt's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze near intersection of 21½ and I½ roads — Studt's is open through Oct. 31. It hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Mondays. Admission costs $12 on weekends, $9 on weekdays with special rates for seniors. Kids age 3 and younger get in free. Info: studtspumpkinpatchandcornmaze.com.
• Punk's Pumpkin Patch, 800 1400 Lane, in Delta — Punk's is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Admission costs $10 per person and includes a free pumpkin. Kids age 3 and younger get in free. Info: punkspumpkinpatch.com.
• Devries Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Devries Fruit and Veggie Roadside Stand off U.S. Highway 50 between mile markers 85 and 86 — Devries is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Pumpkins cost $6 no matter the size. Admission to the corn maze is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children. Info: devriesproduce.com.