Today is Color Sunday on Grand Mesa and the golden aspen views are sure to be lovely.
But a little something extra might be nice during that drive on the Grand Mesa Scenic and Historic Byway (Colorado Highway 65).
With fun in mind, we present this Color Sunday Game.
All that is needed to play are game pieces — coins, pebbles, sunflower seeds or pieces stolen from another game — for each player, this page/board and eyes open wide to see the sights.
Enjoy the drive, enjoy the autumn colors, enjoy the game.
How to play
With all the game pieces in the “START” corner, players will move around the board based on what they see on Color Sunday. Each player must tell the other players what she or he has seen before moving their game piece. The player who gets completely around the board first wins.
(Alternate win: Players move around the board as many times as possible. The player who moves around the board the most times by the end of the drive is the winner.)
Ties are acceptable, unless players decide otherwise and agree on how the winner will be decided.
Additional rules of play agreed upon by all the players are encouraged.
Start playing!
Move your game piece the noted number of spaces you see, starting at the bottom left of this page and moving upward.
■ A person taking a selfie. (Move forward 1 space.)
■ A group having a photo taken by someone else. (Move forward 2 spaces.)
■ A person taking a scenic photo. (Move forward 1 space.)
■ More than four cars in a pullout. (Go back 1 space.)
■ Picnickers. (Move forward 2 spaces.)
■ A person fishing. (Move forward 1 space.)
■ A person who has caught a fish. (Move forward 2 spaces.
■ If you caught the fish. (Move forward 3 spaces!)
■ A tree with red leaves. (Move forward 2 spaces.)
■ A cow. (You were hoping for a moose, weren’t you? Go back 3 spaces.)
■ A bear. (Don’t get close, even for a photo. Move forward 4 spaces.)
■ An eagle soaring above a lake. (Move forward 3 spaces.)
■ A hiker. (Move forward 2 spaces. If you are the hiker, move forward 3 spaces.)
■ A mountain biker. (Move forward 2 spaces.)
■ A tent set up in a campground. (Brrrr. It’s cold at night. What are they thinking? Go back 2 spaces.)
■ More than three motorcycles together. (Move forward 2 spaces.)
■ A person feeding chipmunks at Lands End. (Move forward 1 space.)
■ A slow vehicle followed by at least four other vehicles. (Such bad form. Go back 3 spaces.)
■ A marmot. (Just follow the piercing chirp. Move forward 2 spaces.)
■ A moose. (Yea! You win! Advance to the end of the game. Happy dance!)