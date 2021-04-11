Shortly after spending more than an hour hitting each other in a full-contact scrimmage at Stocker Stadium on Saturday, Colorado Mesa University’s football players set aside their shoulder pads and helmets, trading them in for proverbial coaching hats.
Mavericks players served as coaches in a youth football camp that ran for more than an hour, as more than 120 local kids of varying ages and sizes worked on their skills.
Colorado Mesa’s coaching staff served as supervisors of the event.
“I’m here to have fun and get better,” Bookcliff Middle School student Cayden Morford said. “I’m a wide receiver, so I want better route running and better focus on the ball.”
The kids were divided into six separate groups that rotated between six stations, with each serving a different purpose.
Some stations were concentrated on footwork and agility, while others were more position-specific.
CMU redshirt junior punter Blake Moore, for instance, lent his services to the passing station, emphasizing throwing and catching.
“This kind of camp means the world, especially for the kids,” Moore said. “We try to do our best to perform and then come out and give back to our community.”
Some kids were in attendance to hone specific skills on the gridiron.
Other kids just wanted something to do after, in terms of social events and sports, the dullest year in modern history.
“It’s just something to do. There’s been nothing to do because of COVID,” said Fruita 8/9 School student Jordan Crespin, who often plays defensive end.
His classmate and teammate, running back/safety Benjamin Romero, echoed his sentiments.
“It’s exciting just to get back into the sport,” Romero said. “I want some competition. People out here will provide some competition, for sure.”
That competition and return to football came to fruition at a sun-soaked Stocker Stadium, courtesy of college kids and the supervision of CMU head coach Tremaine Jackson.
“We believe in giving back because we believe when we give, it’ll be given back to us, and even if it’s not, it’s better to give than to receive,” Jackson said.
“It’s excellent for us to coach them and them to coach these kids. Most of all, this is just something fun for our community to be able to do after the rough 2020 we had. Hopefully, this brings some relief,” he said.
“Football is the greatest game on Earth, and hopefully, they get a chance to experience that.”