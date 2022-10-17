2022 winefest winner

FILE PHOTOS

“Palisade Paradise” by Cori Ward was the winning poster for this year’s Colorado Mountain WineFest. A call for entries to represent the 2023 event has been announced. The winner receives a $700 cash prize and national publicity.

It’s time for all those artists out there to start thinking about wine, vineyards and all things associated with the Colorado Mountain WineFest.

It’s time to start getting the paint, brushes, easels and creative juices going, because the 2023 Colorado Winefest Art Contest deadline has been set.

2020 winefest winner

“Colorado Uncorked” by Rob Childerston took the top honor in 2020.
Winefest poster winners

Past winners include:  “Palisade Vine, ”Dennis Lytle; “Colorado Uncorked,” by Vinje Lawson; “It’s Pouring in the Desert,” Pavia Justinian; “A Taste of Palisade” by Marla Deaver