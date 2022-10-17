“Palisade Paradise” by Cori Ward was the winning poster for this year’s Colorado Mountain WineFest. A call for entries to represent the 2023 event has been announced. The winner receives a $700 cash prize and national publicity.
It’s time for all those artists out there to start thinking about wine, vineyards and all things associated with the Colorado Mountain WineFest.
It’s time to start getting the paint, brushes, easels and creative juices going, because the 2023 Colorado Winefest Art Contest deadline has been set.
The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) announced the call for entries last week for the 2023 Colorado Winefest Art Contest .
Artists from around the state are encouraged to submit their original artwork for a chance at becoming the 2023 Colorado Winefest Poster Artist.
All artists are eligible to enter as long as they are a Colorado resident. Entries should represent the growing Colorado wine industry.
The deadline to apply to the art competition is Jan. 6, 2023.
The winning artwork will be selected by the public through online voting and announced on Jan. 27. All entries will be on display Jan. 13 through Feb. 4 at The Craig Galley in Palisade.
The winner of the Colorado Winefest Art Contest will receive a cash prize of $700, as well as extensive nationwide publicity and promotion by becoming the official Commemorative Poster Artist of the 32nd Colorado Mountain Wine-Fest presented by Fisher’s Liquor Barn. The winning artwork will be featured on wine totes, T-shirts and posters, as well as local and nationwide print and digital marketing.
Next year’s Colorado Mountain WineFest Festival in the Park will be Sept. 16.
The prestigious art contest has highlighted unique artwork capturing the Colorado wine industry.