BOB SILBERNAGELWhen the Forest Reserve Act became law in the spring of 1891, it provoked only minor interest among Colorado newspapers, small news items tucked into larger stories about what was happening in the nation’s capital.

Things changed six months later when the consequences of the act began to be seen in Colorado. When President Benjamin Harrison established the White River Plateau Timber Land Reserve on Oct. 16, 1891, the Meeker Herald called the action “a damnable outrage” and urged citizens of Rio Blanco County to rise up in opposition.