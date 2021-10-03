By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelIf, like me, you are a reasonable and even-keeled adult who definitely does NOT lose your mind over dinosaur news, then you absolutely didn’t inhale a Lifesaver on Wednesday when paleontologists at the University of Southampton announced the discovery of two new species of spinosaurid.
I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that spinosaurids were a family of Cretaceous-era, bipedal carnivores with elongated faces like crocodiles. These two new fossils were discovered on the U.K.’s Isle of Wight, and one of them was named Ceratosuchops inferodios, which translates to — and I cannot pause dramatically enough for this revelation — “horned crocodile-faced hell heron.”
Clearly, I’ve never heard a better name in my entire life and it has me wondering:
1. Is it unseemly to give oneself a nickname? And if it’s not, how does one get a nickname to catch on? Like, do I just point-blank tell people, “You know, I’d really prefer it if you called me horned crocodile-faced hell heron”?
2. Why am I not a paleontologist?
But then I remember, oh yeah, I’m legendarily weak in the hard sciences, I barely passed biostatistics with the lowest-acceptable 80%, I hate being wind-blown, I consistently misplace tools and I indiscriminately think that every rock I see is a fossil. Every. Single. One.
When I was a kid, though, I practically pulled muscles blurting “paleontologist!” when any adult asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. Which is an insane question to ask a child.
Besides the inherent grossness of forcing children, even momentarily, out of the fleeting comet of childhood and insisting they think about The Rest of Their Lives, it’s the wrong question.
I mean, what do we think we’re going to hear? “Yes, I’d like to be a compliance supervisor in municipal government, or if not that, then an associate professor of contemporary American literature.”
Of course, it’s charming to hear astronaut or fire fighter or Elsa from “Frozen,” and I absolutely believe in supporting children pursuing their dreams, but the question adults didn’t realize they really were asking me was, “What movie did you just watch? And what do you think is pretty and/or neat? And what toys are currently cluttering your bedroom floor? And have you been obsessively re-reading ‘The Enormous Egg’ by Oliver Butterworth, to the point that your parents should be concerned?”
I just thought — and still think! — dinosaurs are neat. And the world they occupied, technically this world but also a very different world, is one I’ve always loved to travel in my mind.
Plus, I’ve read “The Enormous Egg” no fewer than 50 times, and I’ve spent many a happy hour daydreaming about a triceratops hatching from a chicken egg and living in my backyard.
But if you’d asked me that same question a week later, I might have said I wanted to be a chemist. A chemist! Me! The person who counts on her fingers, who remembers exactly one thing about the periodic table (the six naturally occurring noble gases are odorless and colorless) and who floundered in the one chemistry class she’s ever taken: high school chemistry in 10th grade, taught by Chuck Kem, a very fine educator.
Despite Mr. Kem’s best efforts, though, the only thing I remember is that a mole is a unit of measurement expressed as 6.022 x 10%5E23. This has never benefitted me, though in moments of stress, I have caught myself shrieking “6.022 times 10 to the 23rd!” in my head. I’m not sure why.
But one time someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I said chemist because I’d watched a movie in which an ostensible chemist performed science by gazing intently at various brightly colored liquids in Florence flasks, and occasionally pouring them into other flasks. I thought that was neat, not realizing that what I really wanted to be when I grew up was a Kool-Aid mixer.
Same goes for paleontology. I didn’t actually want to spend hours under the scorching Rabbit Valley sun, painstakingly brushing dirt off what could turn out to be just a rock.
I wanted to be the friend and protector of George, the talking stegosaurus in Evelyn Sibley Lampman’s “The Shy Stegosaurus of Cricket Creek.”
So, if I ever need a conversation starter with a child, I’m just going to ask them what they think is neat and I hope I hear all the things I should:
“I want to help manatees not get trapped in canals.”
“I want to invent ice cream flavors.”
“I want to teach at Hogwarts.”
Because you know what? I do, too.
