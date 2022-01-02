I’m not going to lie, tomorrow’s going to be rough.
If, like me, you’ve spent the past two weeks in a state of perpetual ooze — to the point that I don’t exactly know where my skin ends and the sweatpants begin — then the recommencement of Regular Life tomorrow is going to be harsh.
And it’s not that I haven’t been working during the past two weeks! Or “working,” if I’m honest! But you know how it is: Everybody’s casual and jolly and not really attuned to the fact that I haven’t blinked for five minutes on account of the sugar coma.
It’s been all eggnog, all the time, and carols and my beautiful, scraggly tree, and a vibe that can best be described as “tinsel.”
And now? I hear the wah-wahhhhh strains of sad trombone. I know I should take down the tree and put away the dinosaur inflatables and stop justifying pie for breakfast, but that strikes me as a real bummer. I’d rather keep oozing around leaving a slug trail of glitter and chopped almonds.
But no. It’s January and a new year and the holidays are over, so we must be resolute. We must face the future with fortitude and a pure heart. We must get up off the couch.
Needless to say, I have been vigorously Googling “tips for beating the January blahs.”
According to the abstract of an article in Nursing for Women’s Health that I didn’t read because I didn’t want to spend $39.95 on it, the January blahs are “an expected dip in drive and energy — your body’s own way of telling you to compensate for all of the additional work associated with holiday activities, extra financial burdens, and increased stress in the work environment. Your body is also probably adjusting to a deficit in daylight because of winter’s shorter days.”
While I do agree with article author Barbara Peterson Sinclair, MN, RNC, I think she also should mention the “now what?” emotional aftermath of giddy anticipation’s fulfilment. I know I should pursue a serene, Buddha-like “be here now” approach to life, but it’s fun having fun things to look forward to. And January doesn’t seem especially forthcoming with those.
So, this advice for beating the January blahs. No less an authority than the British Broadcasting Corp. advises I boost my mood with vitamin D. Done! I got some of those tasty gummy vitamins and I do notice a mood boost! On account of I’m basically eating candy.
The Beeb also advises “cautious comfort eating” and “getting enough omega-3,” which is when I realized I was reading a BBC cooking blog. I don’t regret the salmon in my fridge, though.
Other advice includes:
Create a soundtrack (from medium.com): This I can do! I love music and I especially love assembling playlists, so I’ve been crafting one I titled Wallowing. It includes songs about cowboys dying alone and old men looking back on their lives with regret, so… catharsis! I’m sure that’s what the advice giver was alluding to.
Skip resolutions (from happiness.com): Easy peasy. It’s been YEARS since I’ve made New Year’s resolutions, not since the Learn to Grow Orchids from Seed Debacle of ‘08. Not only can I not grow orchids from seed, I can’t speak French or play the guitar or do 10 regular push-ups. Heck, T-rex here can’t even do one. And yet, the sun has still risen every day and I’ve still gone on my merry way. I guess I resolve to be irresolute.
Get outside (from healthassured.org): I mean, this is Colorado. I’m pretty sure there’s something in the Colorado Revised Statues that says I can be fined or even arrested if I don’t go outside every day. Plus, if I’m outside then I have a better chance of running into my neighbors and engaging them in conversation that begins with, “January’s the worst, am I right?”
Remember that calendars aren’t real (from coburkbanks.co.uk): This very strange advice from a British bank tells me that it could always be worse: I could be a college freshman discovering marijuana, philosophy and “The Matrix” for the first time while completing a communications internship at a bank. I’ll try to keep this in mind.
In conclusion, if you, too, are experiencing the January blahs, just know that you are not alone. I’d give you a comforting hug of solidarity, but it would take me forever to ooze over there.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and is definitely going to stop having pie for breakfast as soon as it’s all gone.