ALL THINGS FOOD: Hanukkah celebration arrives with traditions, festive foods

By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
It’s that time of the year when children get so excited about the holidays. I remember those days of wish lists and catalog item circling and breathless exuberance from my children.
And then, finally, the holiday arrives and they can start unwrapping presents, singing songs, participating in holiday rituals and eating the festive foods.
Hanukkah is early this year, beginning the Sunday night after Thanksgiving. Hanukkah and all Jewish holidays are based on a lunar calendar adjusted for the sun. Thus, they are always moving a bit in relation to the Gregorian calendar.
Sometimes Hanukkah is closer on the calendar to Christmas, and it has become a bigger holiday in the United States because of this proximity.
Friday, Dec. 3, is the sixth night of the eight-night Festival of Lights. Jewish holidays always start at sundown. One theory for this is because in the Bible it is noted that first there was night and then there was day.
The story of Hanukkah, or Chanukah depending on the English transliteration of the Hebrew, revolves around the miracle of lamp oil lasting a week longer than anticipated during the re-dedication of the sacred Temple in Jerusalem in 160 B.C.
For eight nights, candles are lit on a special candle holder called a menorah. Gifts may be exchanged, charity work might be done and foods cooked in oil will probably be eaten.
One of the most famous American and European Hanukkah foods is the latke, a shredded potato and onion pancake fried in oil. It is served with applesauce and sour cream and is such a treat.
I’ve included with this column my easy recipe for homemade applesauce. You can buy applesauce, but there is something special about making it yourself and having your kitchen smell like apples, honey and cinnamon.
I think it is important to make special occasions separate from the everyday.
Doughnuts also are treasured during Hanukkah, and you can find a variety of recipes from around the world to satisfy your sweet tooth and the oil frying requirement.
I like to make Greek loukoumades. They are yeast-risen, fried doughnut balls that are covered in honey and cinnamon.
Someday, I’m going to learn how to make the delicious jelly-filled Israeli doughnuts called soufganiyot. There are so many options and eight nights to try them. Yum!
As with most winter holidays, love, food, friends, family and light are the main themes for this season.
I wish all who celebrate it a happy Hanukkah!
