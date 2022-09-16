By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelThis was a busy summer for me filled with road trips.
Living in western Colorado, we are used to long drives, many of which are quite stunning.
Growing up, my brother and I would take over the back of the station wagon and make forts, and my mom would have a cooler packed with food for the trip.
For an extra special treat, sometimes we would get breakfast at a McDonald’s drive thru. (Does anyone else remember how those styrofoam trays squeaked when you cut your pancakes?)
Earlier this summer, my husband and I headed west to Salt Lake City. I hadn’t been there in a long time and was curious to explore the food scene.
Friends recommended the restaurant Arempa’s Venezuelan Cuisine, 350 S. State St. It was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” on the Food Network.
We arrived to find a décor filled with vibrant art and music that was fun and hopping. I was so excited to be there!
It has an extensive menu featuring arepas, cachapas (fried stuffed corn pancakes), and pabellon (rice and beans with shredded beef). In addition, there are multiple vegan and gluten-free options. I ordered way too much food and enjoyed trying it all. Yum!
Downtown Salt Lake City also has a fun food and music place called Lake Effect, 155 W. 200 S., where we dined at multiple times.
As the waitress told us, “If we are open, there is music.” Hooray! I love that combination.
Everyone was friendly and the food and drinks were tasty. The atmosphere was delightful and we enjoyed the variety of seating options, everything from booths to comfortable lounge chairs. It was a great place to unwind at the end of the day.
Last week, we drove home from Colorado Springs using the beautiful southern route — I really wanted a break from Interstate 70.
We passed through Cañon City around lunchtime and decided we were hungry for Mexican food. El Caporal, 1028 Main St., had great reviews and looked like just what we wanted.
The service was fast and friendly, the chips were warm and crunchy and our entrees were delicious. If you ever find yourself driving across that section of Colorado, I definitely recommend a stop in this casual, family-friendly restaurant.
I’m hopeful you enjoyed some good food on your road trips this summer. Let me know if you have any recommendations for places you discovered along the way. I would love to try them!
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
