Two Rivers Winery’s port is one that I like to sip while playing the piano. It is delicious with chocolate paired with raspberries and almonds. Two Rivers Winery can be found at 2087 Broadway in the Redlands.
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
Chocolate is delicious, and so is fudge. Mix up a batch of fudge to share with others this Valentine’s Day.
Special to the SentinelValentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it is a holiday that can make people feel a variety of emotions.
I used to dread it as a teenager when felt like I was the only one in the world not in love. Many people also find it sad because they have lost a loved one or experienced a breakup, and this holiday can cause grief and loneliness to surface.
It wasn’t until partway through college that I started to enjoy Valentine’s Day. I met my future husband on Feb. 17, so we didn’t celebrate our first Valentine’s Day together until after we were already engaged.
When we had children years later, those Valentine’s Days became my favorite and I loved all the precious crafts my kids made in school for me. (Thank you, teachers, for all the many wonderful things you do!)
Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day by going out for a special dinner or staying home and cooking with the one they love. There is a lot of mythology about aphrodisiac foods such as oysters, red wine and chocolate.
Whether it is just a placebo affect or these foods have any biological influence, it probably doesn’t matter. Most of our loving feelings toward others come from how connected we feel, but the food and atmosphere definitely can help make the day feel special.
I enjoy chocolate paired with raspberries, almonds and a glass of port. Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, in the Redlands has a delightful local port I like sipping while playing the piano.
I’ve included an easy fudge recipe you can make and enjoy by yourself, with your family or share with friends and neighbors.
Whether you look forward to this holiday or dread it, you can always reach out to those who may be hurting and bring them some fudge, a bouquet of flowers, a card or something that acknowledges their loss and lets them know you care.
Another option would be to volunteer with a local food or animal charity to help lift your own spirits and those around you.
Re-frame how you look at Valentine’s Day and make it something that brings happiness to the community. I wish you a special time of chocolate and kindness.