Right around the same weekend the Pine Gulch smoke morphed from “nuisance” to “towering manifestation of our collective anxiety,” I opted to hike into the Navajo Basin for an evening at 11,000 feet.
So, predictably, this column is mostly about hammocks.
A recent convert to the backpacking hammock community, I’ve come to cherish the suspended snooze apparatus — as luxurious as it is primitive. The hammock was conceived of long ago in a distant land, and it was prefect from the start. Later variations on the idea are largely marketing gimmicks that only remind you of the simple perfection of the original — a lot like the Oreo cookie.
The hammock can be traced to Central and South America. That’s all the history I’ll include here because, while no one knows why you’re reading this column, it’s certainly not to learn what I Googled this week.
Although, one hammock company promotes “four cool facts” about hammocks that are not, in fact, cool, unless you find English surname history clever.
Where were we? Ah, yes. A sound camping hammock leads the pack in portable trail luxuries. There can be no better use of the space in your rucksack. All those “clean water” and “food” zealots surely have never known the serenity of swaying in the Rocky Mountain breeze.
At just a pound or two, it is well worth the extra weight — particularly for those of us who already blew past any hope of ultralight camping by hauling into the forest a liter of the finest, cheapest wine on offer.
That hammock and its friends, the straps that support it, joined me on the 5- or so mile hike from the Navajo Lake trail head in Dolores County to the lake for which the trail is named.
Navajo Lake sits at more than 11,000 feet, surrounded by 14ers that attract much of the traffic to the lake. The crumbling peaks that horseshoe the water feature have their own character in the way that Colorado mountains seem to adopt auras specific to their region. Each Colorado range projects a separate elan despite a shared origin in the tectonic action of the Laramide orogeny — a period presumably named for some kind of wizard who used the Earth’s crust to form a barrier against eastern invaders 80 million years ago.
And while the peaks of those mountains are the destination of the majority of hikers passing Navajo Lake, I was content to observe on this trip.
Lofted between a pair of trees with your posture adopting that of a banana’s is the perfect stratum to remember that the outdoors don’t always need to be conquered, climbed or adventured.
Sometimes the best vantage point is a few feet off the ground.
If you decide to wander into the shade of the Wilson group and spend a night at Navajo Lake, as with most advice for Colorado treks, try to do so on a weekday.
The drive is easy. The first few miles of bumpy switchback when you leave the pavement aren’t indicative of the whole trip.
I spotted someone tackling Dunton Road in a Chevy Camaro. You don’t need me to tell you what kind of license plates they had.
The last section of the hike is noticeably uphill, so prepare for that.
Surely the best course of action is to brave the incline with a hammock to lounge in when it’s all over.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.