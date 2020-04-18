Ahoy, fellow shut-ins.
Readers may have noticed The Daily Sentinel’s staff essay series on life under COVID-19. This is one of those essays. Unfortunately, the crisis has persisted long enough that there are few original thoughts on social distancing left to be had.
At the same time, the crisis has not worsened to the point where we could make use of my recipe for a Turpentine Tom Collins.
So, we will forgo coronavirus ruminations.
Let’s talk about skiing.
I’m a third-tier skier but a first-rate blowhard, and this past winter I set out to ski 10 different mountains, some of them for the first time, in a single season. I made it to nine before the Somber Spring took effect. So, with no further prelude, here’s some observations, in no particular order.
n POWDERHORN: Giant resorts have their appeal — long lines, $30 parking, wanton displays of wealth — but local mountains boast unrivaled charm. And, in the case of Powderhorn, some of the best glade skiing you’ll find. Also, their warning signs feature a skull and crossbones — makes you think pirates abound, or unsafe levels of arsenic.
n BEAVER CREEK: Best bump skiing I’ve ever encountered. The terrain is basically Steamboat Springs on steroids, but instead of a rugged, cowboy aesthetic, Beaver Creek opted for woodland creature vibe.
n VAIL: Another 20 minutes up the road from Beaver Creek and another $20 for parking! I’d never had the fortune of catching the back bowls on a good snow day until this year, and the stories of their excellence are true. Vail charms in how many different nationalities can be skiing on the mountain in a given day. New Jersey is also well-represented.
n BRECKENRIDGE: Breckenridge has arguably the best above- alpine skiing in Colorado. Unarguably, they cater to more college students from SEC schools than anywhere I’ve ever been. Roll Tide, I guess.
n KEYSTONE: Keystone skis very fast. They also had a mumps outbreak this year.
n CRESTED BUTTE: Vail Resorts recently acquired Crested Butte and the mountain is in transition as it adapts to a more corporate structure. Locals on the ski lift will tell you this whether you ask or not.
n TELLURIDE: Prettiest mountain I’ve been to, non-Alaska Division.
n WINTER PARK: Doesn’t get enough credit for having a train.
n PARK CITY, UTAH: The Canyons side of Park City features a mountainside community called The Colony. The HOA fees for a house there are like 10 grand a year. There’s a $14 million mansion you can buy modeled after a castle, only with eight bathrooms. Might be able to get it for $12 million, depending on how the markets respond to our current times.
As it relates to musings on ski areas, I have precious little to say on the subject of resort amenities or town aesthetics, a reflection of my ardent belief that the term “Apres Ski” is French for “$13 beer.”
Regardless, an early end to the ski season renders this moot, even the $13 beers. Though lousy road conditions can still be had, if you’re keen to find them.