I loathe the phrase “on your left.”
I understand its utility; I just don’t care for it. Its utterance jars me into a stutter-step intended to buy time while my brain registers that the phrase is not instructing me to go left, despite the demonstrative use of that word, but rather to go right — opposite the direction of the one called out — all in an effort to make way for some harmless cyclist.
The whole affair makes me look like a middle schooler trying to mimic something they saw Christian McCaffery do, an embarrassing sight when I was just trying to get a sweat in at the Lunch Loops.
Trail etiquette (unrelated but, for my entire life I’ve tried to put four Ts in etiquette and I don’t know why) feels stranger as the rules feel out-of-step in a world of increasingly crowded trails filled with myriad users.
Hikers moving downhill yield to hikers going up. Mountain bikers yield to hikers, although sometimes hikers are encouraged to yield to mountain bikers when convenient.
And, of course, there’s a carve out for yielding to horses, further demonstrating the awesome power of the Big Horse lobby.
Presumably those courtesies are extended to mules, donkeys and anything else in the more adorable genus of pack animals.
The rules are simple enough, particularly in wilderness or other areas of limited user groups. Everyone knows to clear space for the backpacker charging up the steepest pitch on the trail.
But those guidelines can be less helpful when I’m riding a mountain bike on single-track near Gunnison and encounter a dirt biker going the opposite way.
Who’s to yield then? Presumably whomever least resembles a horse.
Or what of e-bikes? Do those with more power yield to those with less despite having a heavier bike to move off the trail?
The whole matter feels like wedding etiquette — the majority of the advice you’ll get predates the era of mountain-top ceremonies or couples using a llama as an officiant.
Surely the llama would have trail right of way, yes?
Regardless, I’ve sprinted to avoid being run down by a Specialized sporting a battery that could turn over a Caterpillar engine, as well as torn downhill on a bike trying not to alarm innocent dog walkers.
I confess! I’ve both plodded along with headphones, oblivious to the protests of the mountain bikers behind me and ducked past hikers, coming off as rude when I was only trying to avoid hollering out my intention to pass — a courtesy that I’ve never found to be very courteous.
I’ve become so sensitive to running up behind others I’ll try to make my foot falls louder rather than having to shout my position like I’m identifying a Mike linebacker.
I’ve adopted a strategy of trying to be not only wiling but ready to yield whenever possible — an aggressive yielder, if you will.
If I’m running around curves or on hills, I keep an eye out for boulders to jump onto to allow my pedal friends to pass without breaking momentum.
It’s both courteous and and a way to avoid trampling sensitive off-trail vegetation.
And, if I’m riding, I usually don’t have much momentum to break because I suck, which makes it easier to be humble about sliding over to let others by.
Most importantly, however, if I’m coming up behind someone, I ditch the “on your left” in favor of slowing down for a more amiable “mind if I sneak by?”
Unless the other party involved is a horse.
n
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.