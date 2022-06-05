Well, the news has been across-the-board awful lately, and I guess most of us feel like we’re permanently clenched against the next gut punch.
So, my method for dealing with all this has been weird, possibly concerning competitiveness with people or things who may not actually know we’re competing.
Yes, this from someone whose lifelong approach to team sports has been a Gallic shrug, who generally defines “winning” as happening upon cheese on clearance at the grocery store. But now? I’m rage-learning Spanish.
Some background: In the language-learning app DuoLingo, participants progress through an escalating series of leagues in which they and 29 others from around the world earn points by completing lessons. Each week, the top five on a league advance to the one above, until finally reaching the Diamond League.
I think that the Diamond League is the highest and there are no farther heights to climb, so it becomes a matter of precarious maintenance (and weeping like Alexander the Great for no new worlds to conquer).
Not to brag, but I’m currently in the Diamond League, though it was a slog to get here. I spent literal WEEKS in the league directly below this one, the Obsidian League, but you know what pushed me over that ledge? The news.
I’d read the news, and instead of staring mutely at the wall for three or four hours, I would maniacally pivot to DuoLingo and work at DEFEATING THESE CHUCKLEHEADS BETWEEN ME AND THE DIAMOND LEAGUE!!! I mean, who even IS this Mario Morelos with 16,000 points??? I WILL CRUSH HIM AND TOSS ALL HIS STUFF INTO A VOLCANO!!!
There is a chance this isn’t the healthiest response to, you know, everything, but I am learning a lot of Spanish!
I’m also vigorously competing with Mother Nature, though she, too, might not be aware.
I’ll resist the cliché and obvious metaphor of seeds representing hope, and just say that I really love growing things. I’m not especially successful at it, as there are freighter-size gaps in my horticultural knowledge, but I do currently have a green chili patch in which none of the plants are dead!
But while all evidence suggests that a loving, nurturing approach to plant care is the most effective, I’m approaching it in a mien of competition.
“None of you better be dead,” I warn ominously each morning as I approach the green chili patch. “It’s just you and me, Mother Nature, mano a mano, and I WILL have green chilis this September, dang it.”
I take this same approach with attempting to grow stuff that maybe has no business in Colorado. I mean look, just because the only places I’ve seen passionflower thriving are south Florida and southern India doesn’t mean I shouldn’t attempt growing them here. Would local garden centers have sold me these seeds if they weren’t practically frog-marching me outside with a trowel at my back??
So, into the ground those babies went, because I WILL NOT BE DEFEATED! They will grow up this trellis I rigged and they. Will. Like. It!
In my less-yikes, quieter moments, I guess I recognize what’s happening. The classic literary tropes of man vs. man, man vs. nature and man vs. self are playing out in real time on a 24-hour bombardment of channels, and with each passing day and year I’m ever more keenly aware of the agony in being a spectator — of having very little control and frantically scrambling to get my arms around the things I can control.
Every so often, we just need to lock our fingers together and call it a win, you know?
So, this is why I’m also competing with bread.
A while back, I had a slice of very tasty and fancy bread that I discovered costs quite a lot when I looked for it at the grocery store.
Naturally, I Googled it and found a copycat recipe, but let me tell you about this recipe: My steps have included crushing a vitamin C tablet, soaking flour in vinegar and water for 12 hours and acquiring something called “vital wheat gluten,” which prompted an apology call to my sister, who, along with three of her children, has celiac disease.
I lost the first round with my floured nemesis, because the loaves were as dense as black holes, but subsequent loaves have been airy and delicious BECAUSE THAT’S HOW CHAMPIONS BAKE! I WIN! BWAHAHAHAH!!!
Seriously, though, if you see me in my yard throwing chairs at the flowers Bobby Knight-style, please don’t call the police.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and would appreciate it if someone gave her a medal for all this winning.