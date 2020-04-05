I’ll be honest: The only reason I put the scissors down is because I needed to type this, and chances are very, very good – we’re talking probably 86%, 87% – that I’ll pick them up again as soon as I’m done here.
Self-administered stay-at-home haircuts are all over social media right now, and while I do think some people are doing a bad job on purpose in the hopes of going viral, I am confident this will not be my fate. Probably I should mention that on more than one occasion in my adult life I have accidentally paid homage to either Prince Valiant or the Little Dutch Boy via my bangs.
But I’m determined to live my best stay-at-home life according to all these articles and listicles I’ve been reading on highly scientific sites such as PopSugar and Byrdie. And from what I can infer, the basic message is: Cook your meat, Mowgli.
The temptation to go completely feral right now is strong, but as someone determined to live her Absolute Best Life: Stay-at-Home Edition (ABL:SaHE), this will not be my fate. However, the path has been fraught.
For example, this article I read on Byrdie.com, titled “43 Easy At-Home Beauty Activities to Do When You’re Bored” and already a problem because I’m not bored, advises as step No. 17 to “Read a beauty book.”
All I could think of was in “My Ántonia” how Ántonia stored grasshoppers in her hair to bring home and show her dad. Does this count? Where am I going to get grasshoppers this time of year?
Also, step No. 9 is “Make a turmeric under-eye brightener.” Per the advice, “Mix one tablespoon of turmeric and one tablespoon of buttermilk, apply the orange mixture to your dark circles with a brush, and expect to look infinitely better-slept after just 15 minutes.”
I did not happen to have any turmeric on hand, nor any buttermilk, so I pondered whether I could substitute cinnamon and 1 percent milk, Googled it, fell down a “history of cinnamon” rabbit hole, then gave up and took a nap. And I looked infinitely better-slept! Thanks, Byrdie.com!
But I’m not just relying on the internet to guide me in living my ABL:SaHE. I have established my own beauty and health goals, and here is how it’s going so far:
Goal 1: Don’t spend all day in the shirt I slept in.
How it’s going so far: Not great. Next!
Goal 2: Eat vegetables.
How it’s going so far: Wellll… I mean, here’s the problem with vegetables: If they want me to eat them, why don’t they make the effort to be sweet like fruit?
I got a giant bag of sugar snap peas at Costco right as all this was starting and it’s just lurking like an accusation in my refrigerator. I eat some every day and I swear the amount in the bag is not decreasing at all.
Goal 3: Don’t cut my hair.
How it’s going so far: I haven’t (yet)! But I have a steady hand and a willingness to not look at myself in the mirror very often; how bad could it be?
Plus, you know how in movies sometimes a lady will gather her hair into a ponytail and just lop that bad boy off with a pair of comically large scissors? I’d be lying if I said I don’t want to try this. Probably somebody needs to email me and tell me not to.
Goal 4: Make Some Kind of an Effort every day (I think of it capitalized like that).
How it’s going so far: Pretty OK! And fine, I’m probably a skosh generous in how I’m defining “effort,” but you can’t tell me brushing a little cat hair off my shirt isn’t a righteous step toward civilized and gracious living.
Plus! I shower most days! And just the other day I applied not only eyeliner but mascara as well. Someone get me a medal.
Goal 5: Radiate inner beauty through Zen-like calm, humility, loving kindness for all humanity, clear perspective, selfless goodwill and confidence in the future.
How it’s going so far: I’m not going to admit how many cumulative minutes I’ve spent mentally composing irate, spittle-flecked letters to the editor, eating half a loaf of banana bread, weeping over extensive image searches for “interspecies friendships” and sprinting very short distances for no reason.
So, I’ll just say it’s going great! ABL:SaHE goals achieved!
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and it would be great if you could email her and tell her to put the scissors down.