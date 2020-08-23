My confidence in an indifferent, and thus impartial, universe has been sorely shaken lately, and I think we can only blame ourselves.
As recently as last month — and I know I’m not alone in this — I devoted considerable effort and spittle to screeching “How much worse can this year get?!?” And now Colorado is burning down, companionably joined by California, Arizona, New Mexico… pretty much the West.
At the risk of sounding frivolous, it’s starting to feel like we’re on the butt end of the ultimate “hold my beer”-ing, and the part of me that respects irony would give it an appreciative slow clap if I weren’t so busy rubbing my eyes from the smoke.
Like everyone, my main concern is for the first responders on the ground and in the air, those leading emergency operations and especially, those whose homes and livelihoods are in harm’s way.
Very, very selfishly, though, a small part of my concern is also for myself, because thanks to all this, my small talk game is shot.
What is there to possibly say about the weather?
Me: How about this weather, am I right?
Anyone with two (watery, itchy, red) eyes: Oh yes, how about it. How about infernal heat — and before you ask, yes, it is hot enough for me — and absolutely zero moisture in the air, we’re talking humidity that dips into negative numbers. Like, I didn’t even know it was possible to be at -42% humidity, but I think that’s where we’re at, I step outside my door and the atmosphere actively sucks moisture from my body like an alien parasite.
Plus, all this smoke means gorgeous red sunsets that say nothing so much as WELCOME TO HADES IT IS THE END OF DAYS!!!
Me: So… we sure could use some rain, then.
Politics remains off the table, obviously, and some of the usual, trusty stand-bys feel a little too fraught: school, vacations, work, sports…
And it’s not like I’ve ever been that great at small talk to start with. A combination of natural awkwardness and journalistic habit — knowing I don’t have tons of time to get at the nitty-gritty — means I tend to jump into “tell me about your father” territory waaaaaaay too soon.
Someone: Hi, I’m John, and you are…?
Me: Wondering whether you’re truly content, and how you define contentment.
Because these are dark and dire days for small talk, I turned to the Googles and didn’t even have to go beyond the first page of a “how to make small talk” search for some truly stellar pointers. I will boil them down for us here:
Channel Curious George (from goop.com): They mean ask questions, but I say flood the house and float away from the zoo with a big bunch of balloons. There’s no awkward situation that can’t be solved, or at least re-channeled, by a strategic flood.
Add juicy tidbits: Per the folks at forbes.com: “Do not provide one-word, closed responses; these cut the conversation short. Instead, embellish your responses with juicy tidbits of information. By providing multi-faceted responses, you can provide ‘hooks’ for the other person to continue the conversation.”
It does not say the tidbits have to be true or even sane, so I look forward to telling someone that not only did I kill a man in Reno just to watch him die, but I eluded justice for 17 years. I think that’s a nice hook for continuing the conversation.
Decide who you’d like to meet before you go (from success.com): This is meant to encourage me to take a look at the guest list and see if there’s someone with whom I might share something in common, but I’m going to enter every new small talk situation having decided I’d like to meet Bob Dylan and Abraham Lincoln. I plan to be very disappointed if that doesn’t happen.
Make the person comfortable (from wikihow.com): If you see me out and about and I’m carrying a pillow, a Snuggie and several envelopes of cocoa mix, just know that it’s for you, OK?
Use a surrounding object as an anchor (from personalexcellence.co): Clearly this is intended to get me commenting to my victim on something in our shared eyeline, and that I can do!
“Can you believe how red the sun is right now, on account of all the smoke? Look, we’re both staring directly at it! Ha ha! Probably we’ll go blind like Galileo!”
The point being, small talk doesn’t have to be difficult in these trying times. Painful, sure, but not difficult.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and would love to hear from you as soon as she finishes rubbing her eyes.