In no particular order, here is a very incomplete list of things I’ve declared that I love in 2022: a batch of refried beans I made in the Instant Pot, a wheeled suitcase that also has backpack straps, my neighbor’s lilac bush, the word “prestidigitation” and the blank look my cats give me when I tell them to get off the counter.
I have professed love for a hoodie I got at Costco that is made from the same material as a blanket I also got at Costco and for sneezes that sound like I’m clearly saying “achoo.” I have said I love shredded cheese, the socks I’m currently wearing and clapping.
Yes, the words “I love clapping” exited my mouth. I don’t remember the context of this declaration, but that almost seems beside the point now. I try not to think about it too deeply.
So, I can’t get too annoyed, in the run-up to Monday’s Valentine’s Day frolic and festivity, when I accidentally open a promotional email and it claims that I’ll love a candle fragrance called “confetti daydream.”
I mean, I might? Does it smell like shredded cheese?
Marketing ploys and the consistent ineffectiveness of my spam blocker aside, I’ve decided not to get hung up on this company’s use of the word love (or on their insistence that “gingham” also is a scent). As a gift of love to myself this year, I will not be falling down any philosophical rabbit holes over the cheapening of the word love.
Oh, I know hands have been wrung for centuries –– possibly millennia! –– over how frivolously and carelessly we claim to feel love. At a loss for words, we reach for the one describing the most profound of human emotions.
“But you don’t actually love shredded cheese!” the hand wringer may wail. “You like it, you appreciate it –– heck, you may even cherish it. But you don’t love it!!!”
Except … don’t I? I know I’m risking impassioned, spittle-flecked diatribes invoking philautia and pragma and all the other types of love described by ancient Greek philosophers, but I don’t know how else to describe what I feel for all the things I claim to love.
Me: It’s a hierarchy, see. Obviously, I love my family the most, we’re talking a combo of agape, storge and philia. And I love my cats to a crazy degree, but it’s not culturally acceptable to say I love them as much as my family. But they are family, right?
Mystified audience (MA): Um, right?
Me: And I love my friends, and a mountain vista, and the scent of the forest after a storm. I love seeds sprouting and stars glowing, and enriching, respectful conversation. I love the promise in every sunrise and I love peanut butter.
MA: Peanut butter?
Me: Yes. Peanut butter. But you see how we’re entering murky territory? I’m using the same word to describe my feelings for a spreadable food as I’m using to name what I feel for my parents. That’s weird, right?
MA: It’s not the only thing that’s weird.
Me: But I don’t just like peanut butter! I could cite so many instances when I’ve had a horrible day and everything’s rotten and I come home, make a peanut butter sandwich, pour a glass of milk, and soon enough everything’s OK. And sure, that probably has more to do with the process of calming down and gaining perspective, but I’m giving the credit to peanut butter! Plus, it’s flippin’ delicious! I love it!
MA: OK. Help.
I’m willing to admit I probably don’t actually love my wheeled suitcase with backpack straps, say, or the Instant Pot refried beans, but I do love the emotional jolt I get from the drama of hyperbole.
I know that as a human species we shouldn’t seek extremes the way we do, but I also think it’s one of our most efficient means of feeling alive. I don’t get the same buzz from simply saying I like something a lot.
So, I guess what I’m saying is I’m fine with the nearly infinite strata of meaning in our most important four-letter word. And I’m definitely not claiming I love shredded cheese as much or in the same way I love my parents.
But I do love it.
