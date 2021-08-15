About 10 p.m. last Sunday, camped in the Wetterhorn Basin, a group of friends and I were certain that someone with an extremely bright light was scrambling near the summit of Wetterhorn Peak.
Moments later, said light shifted, hovering just above the silhouette of the 14,016-foot peak. The tendrils of light emanating from the center of the orb, along with its change in altitude, led us to speculate that some reprobate was violating wilderness rules on drone use.
As the light climbed, bats nesting in the nearby cliffs flew overhead looking for their evening snacks while a well-timed meteoroid streaked across the sky.
This confluence of phenomenon, as you can imagine, activates the more primitive parts of your brain that lead you to what scientists refer to as “stupid” conclusions.
Aliens?
Rockets?
A rip in time exposing an alternate but parallel universe where people with bright headlamps summit mountains in the dark?
Reader, you will be shocked to learn it was none of these things and that the answer was readily found in our telephone, even without the help of an internet connection.
But before we get to that, a few notes on the Wetterhorn Basin.
Over the weekend, myself, a friend from Montana and a friend from Colorado Springs rendezvoused in the Cimarrons to find out who could get the worst case of altitude sickness.
We hiked in from the Wetterhorn Basin trail head, or as near to it as we could drive, climbing about 1,900 vertical feet over nearly six miles.
For the day hiking crowd, scrambling up to the the saddle overlooking the basin is a nice turnaround point, provided you don’t mind some vertical.
For us, we popped over the edge of the saddle and down into Wetterhorn Basin, setting up camp around the edge of treeline somewhere in the neighborhood of 12,000-feet elevation.
We set up shop in a little stand of trees positioned on the edge of a knoll overlooking the valley below us and the mountains above.
It was an excellent spot save for the presence of a pine marten or weasel or some sort of ermine that kept poking its head around rocks to see what we were doing.
In hindsight, we should have taken this as a sign that the area was occupied, because the next morning, I found my leather gloves halfway down the cliff, notably chewed on.
But we’ll set that aside for now. I could — and may! — devote a whole grievance column to that miscreant. Where were we? Oh, yeah.
Camping at 12,000 feet is an excellent way to have a 30-hour headache.
It’s also a great way to see the night sky, which is more the point of this column.
It was at that vantage point that we got to stare at the mystery climbing above Wetterhorn Peak. It was also there, with no cell service but with a handy phone app that will tell you what you’re looking at in the night sky, that we learned that the mystery orb was Saturn.
No time travelers, no inter-dimensional tourists and no defense department spoof to scare up military spending — just a spectacular view of the sixth planet in the solar system on, I would later learn, its biggest and brightest week of the year for Northern Hemisphere viewers.
Reaching for technology at every turn in the mountains can be frustrating but, in this instance, I found it helpful.
There’s a number of stargazing apps that all serve more or less the same function and, for me, that function was learning that the stuff we already know about in the sky is sufficiently spectacular.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.