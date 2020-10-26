Topsheets!
Topsheets have bedeviled me lately. It’s the poison of nostalgia. There’s probably nothing wrong with today’s topsheets. I’m sure the flaw rests with me and my penchant for days past.
For the purposes of this column, when I use the term “topsheet,” I am not referring to a piece of linen that’s sometimes called a flat sheet, depending on the vernacular you were raised under.
I have no interest in writing about bedding and thought I should make that distinction clear. Also, apparently there’s quite a debate between top sheet users and duvet acolytes — but we’re not here to talk about duvets, either. Maybe next time.
Topsheet, in this context, refers to the top layer of a ski or snowboard, and I believe them to have gotten preposterously uncreative in recent years.
Save for a few holdouts, it seems ski design has settled into a demoralizing trend — one matte color offset by an equally demure logo. And, because it’s the ski industry, almost every maker is doing the same thing.
That’s not to say the industry has entirely lost its pizzazz. You can still find boards adorned with a moon walk depiction or a dog that’s also a samurai for some reason.
But it feels many manufacturers are all racing to see who can stand out the least.
This fall, I purchased new skis for the first time since 2013 and, although my old skis may have come out three Batmans (Batmen?) ago, their design stands out compared to what populates most racks now — a sweeping mountain scene, transferring from left to right to create a full image on the three times a year my form is proficient enough to have my skis together.
My latest ski purchase? Matte gray accenting matte black. This was after a long deliberation with another model that accented matte black with regular black.
Dreadful.
It’s the same approach to design that self-conscious teenagers apply to fashion — nice enough to blend in and completely allergic to anything that might yield attention or, heaven forbid, a compliment.
A dozen years ago, I purchased a pair of terrain park skis decorated in the fashion of a doodled notebook. They weighed as much as an economy rental car, and I blew out my knee on them, twice, but they sure were captivating to look at.
But here I am, drowning in the poison of my own nostalgia while things advance around me at every turn.
Skis have certainly improved, as they do. Powder tails, cambers, rockers, rocker/cambers and zoozle-zazzles have all refined the equipment available to tackle the slopes.
It’s hard to keep track of which of those additions advanced the sport and which advanced fourth-quarter sales goals, but what’s indisputable is the least functional part of the equation seems to be getting left behind.
This is not to say that you can’t appreciate design from an engineering perspective rather than an aesthetic one.
It’s just to say that, if I’m going to spend money on new skis, I’d like to pretend I’m supporting the arts. Bring back cheesy design schemes, audacious graphics and incoherent illustrations of the Joan of Arc narrative.
Skiing can live without these forays into imagination, but it’s just not as fun.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.