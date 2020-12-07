It is a sacred and unwritten rule of amateur sports that any weekend warrior who suffers an injury related to their hobby is granted an unassailable knowledge of that specific orthopedic plight.
It is further understood, then, that such a person must use that knowledge to bother friends, family and strangers with unsolicited input on avoiding and treating such ailments.
In my case, it’s ACL injuries. Asked or not, and in defiance of the orders of several courts in multiple jurisdictions, I spew knee health advice like a broken fire hydrant. My final words are certain to be in the service of advising others on the importance of strengthening the muscles around the knee to prevent injury.
One of my earliest encounters with this phenomenon was a high school physical education teacher whose vigilance against groin muscle injuries was rivaled only by the precautions taken to protect the secrecy of the formula for Coca Cola.
It will be of no surprise that this educator’s concern for the Adductor Longus and its neighbors was a point of amusement for public school teenagers. Those under 18 can hardly comprehend the importance of muscle pliability and injury prevention. It’s particularly difficult to grasp when the muscle group in question has a funny name.
Anyway, this column is about Nordic skiing.
It’s been a dry November but not so much so that you can’t get some laps in on top of Grand Mesa. I say that like I do it regularly but, in fact, until last weekend it’d been decades since I last put on cross country skis.
The last time I moved through the forest with my heel free was at the behest of another gym teacher, not the one laser focused on muscle strains. In the years since, I’ve done plenty of alpine skiing and snowshoeing but never clicked my toe in for the national sport of Norway.
I made my return to the activity on the occasion of the most recent full moon because, if you’re going to tackle a sport dependent on balance and limited friction, better to do so in the dark, I say. Easier to hide your shameful, shameful form than if you were to try such things in the cleansing light of day.
I did fall shortly after putting on those skis and a couple of times after that. They really don’t like you leaning back on those things.
However, like most learning curves, the trick was to power through and develop some kind of rhythm, no matter how clumsy or disjointed it might be.
Doing anything in the dark can be intimidating but, between the moonlight and a well-signed and marked trail, it’s an undoubtedly charming way to do a quick loop in the forest.
The trails at Skyway also provide that coveted virus-conscious recreation given the fresh air and distancing.
Plus, if you do it at night, it’s so cold that it’s hard to imagine anything up to, and including, a virus moving around very fast.
As with any time you try something different — a new sport, a new exercise, different brand of toothpaste — the next day you’re bound to discover a muscle group long lost to history.
Given that I’d found my cross country form by shifting my weight far onto my toes — I don’t know if this is good technique or not and I won’t be looking it up — I assumed my calves would be rendered inoperable through the end of the year.
But, as you likely surmised several sentences ago, it was in fact those very muscles that previously struck such fear into the heart of my gym teacher that were crying out in pain.
Perhaps, had we sophomores adhered to the lesson plan on good stretching rather than snickering at the nomenclature, things might have gone differently for me.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.