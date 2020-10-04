Music records and CDs are a window into who we are as people. It’s a peek into how we like our guitars tuned, what subject we want tackled in lyrics, the tempo we like our beats and how we like our art to look.
Vinyl is in a post-streaming revival. It’s an expensive hobby that commands more effort out of someone to listen to an album more than any other media. I was prompted with writing why I think record sales have surged in the last decade. I can’t speak to why others buy, only myself.
We rely on music to carry us through an unforeseen pandemic. Music is our go-to friend to connect with when we’re sad or in love. A record store houses these products of history, as beings who fall in love, fall into depression and want to explore the art of sound have done for centuries.
I moved to Grand Junction from Denver two months ago for this job at The Daily Sentinel. I can count on one hand the number of friends I know here. I don’t even need a hand to count how many blood relatives I have here. I’m only five hours from home, but I still feel like I left everything to pursue my dream of being a journalist.
The only constants in my life have been my black cat McGonnagal, journalism and my music. The latter I connect with the most. Each record and CD — no matter how outdated both might seem in a digital age — have a story behind them.
I bought a vinyl copy of Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 jazz rap album “To Pimp a Butterfly” my sophomore year of college; it was one of the first I ever bought. I got it for $30 at Wax Trax Records in Denver with my friend Connor. He was one of the first friends I made in college and became one of my closest. We were in the same Dungeons and Dragons group, hosted a podcast together and lived together for a year. He’s in Sacramento, California, now and I haven’t seen him in over a year, but I’ll never forget riding on the 15L bus and staring at the chaotic album cover that cries out for Black equality. I’ll never forget listening to it with him, being floored by how crisp the fluttering jazz beat on the song “Wesley’s Theory” sounded and thinking to myself, “This is the greatest piece of music I’ve ever heard.” I was listening to this record when I got my first gig as a reporter for my college newspaper, and I listened to it with one of the first women I ever loved.
The record now sits in a glass frame over my bed because my roommate four years ago had a jerk tabby cat who would jump on the record as it spun. It’s unplayable now.
I recently bought a new copy because it’s my favorite album, and the sound quality of records are better than anything else around. I’ll make new memories with it, but it may not mean as much to me as the scratched record covered in cat hair above my bed. That, on top of the clearer sound quality and creative packaging the records come in, are why I think physical music will survive.
Streaming has brought a lot of positives to the music scene. Sure, Spotify hoards money from artists it couldn’t survive without, but the limitless access to hundreds of thousands of artists has expedited the search for your new favorite electronic rock band that, 30 years ago, would have no hope of making a national dent. We don’t have to go through charts full of focus-grouped pop music to find our new favorite song.
But streaming doesn’t come with pink-splatter record designs that hypnotize you as it spins. A subscription to Apple Music doesn’t come with beautiful packaging and booklets made for fans. Most of all, a digital file is shared with millions. But that record is yours and only yours.