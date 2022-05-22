By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelI’ll eventually get to “Top Gun,” which is tangentially my point, but first allow me to tell you about magical thinking and shrimp.
The other day I ate some shrimp that had been in my fridge for not actually that long, just a couple of days. I’d gobbled a bunch of it immediately after I got home from the store, then put the rest away.
Revisiting the shrimp several days later, it did not smell weird. I must emphasize this point, lest I come across as a hyena: IT DID NOT SMELL WEIRD. So I ate it, and several hours later my stomach was on strike for better hours and increased wages.
“But it was so good the time before!” I wailed to no one in particular, lying stiff as plywood while my cats lurked nearby and contemplated the appropriate amount of time to wait before nibbling on my corpse.
This is the problem, though: It was so good the time before.
I won’t say it’s a failing of human nature, but it’s certainly a quirk that we assume when something was really good the first time that it will always be that good. Which is to say, some of life’s greatest disillusionments can arise from revisiting the things we loved in our youths.
Memory can be kind, it turns out, and sometimes a little too generous. And you can’t go back home to your childhood, per noted American bummer Thomas Wolfe.
So, “Top Gun: Maverick” opens Tuesday, and I’m not sure I’ll be seeing it. At least not in the theater.
I never obsessively loved the original “Top Gun,” certainly not the way I loved “Dirty Dancing,” but I had fond memories. I mean, I’m of a generation of women to whom you only have to say “the volleyball scene” and we nod knowingly, and possibly break a sweat. Don’t even get us started on the completely unnecessary Blue Scene.
Anyway, I hadn’t seen “Top Gun” for decades, plural, and recently watched it again. This was a mistake.
The intervening years turned me into a Responsible Taxpayer and when Maverick, played by Tom Cruise in an acting style I believe is called “punchable smirk personified,” bragged to Iceman (Val Kilmer) that “I am dangerous,” I actually yelled at the TV: THAT MULTIMILLION DOLLAR PLANE BELONGS TO ME AND THE REST OF AMERICA!!!! STOP BEING SUCH A TWERPY LITTLE JERK AND FLY SAFELY, YOU IDIOT!!!
As far as I’m concerned, the hero of that movie is Iceman for pointing out all the ways in which Maverick makes himself everyone else’s problem.
Where once I saw a charming grinner who had my blessing to work his daddy issues out in the skies above Nevada, now I just saw a narcissist who should have a permanent highway patrol tail because he’s such a selfish, unsafe driver.
So … that’s a drag.
I know that we love things differently in adulthood and possibly (hopefully?) are a little quicker to apply critical thinking, a little less likely to get totally carried away. But I like getting totally carried away.
Another example: “Anne of Green Gables.” I love this book with the heat of a thousand blue stars, and will still declare it as my favorite book forever and ever, de nobis fabula narrator, amen.
But.
Many, many years elapsed between reading it as an 11-year-old, and the last time I read it as, apparently, a big ol’ grouch. And secretly, in the darkest corners of my mind, though I’ll never admit this to anybody, I caught myself thinking, “Marilla’s right, Anne talks to much.” And at another point, “Seriously, Anne, zip it.”
Since when?? Since when do I not think this hyper-verbal 11-year-old is my truest representation of self in literature? My soul sister? Especially considering I was a fairly mute and dour child?
But like I said, that’s my favorite book forever and ever.
So, no, I will not be seeing “Top Gun: Maverick,” or at least not in a public place where I can’t shriek at the screen about responsibilities to taxpayers and the importance of safety protocols. Are you the reason we’re zero days accident-free, Maverick? Well, are you??
I’ll spare myself the agony of learning that something that was so good the time before has possibly, sadly, not aged well, or maybe it is I who haven’t. And I’ll be a little more discriminating about eating the shrimp.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also recently re-watched “Shag, the Movie,” another teenage favorite. Heavy sigh.