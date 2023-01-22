I learned about an interesting 80th anniversary this past week: On January 18, 1943, Claude R. Wickard, who at the time was U.S secretary of agriculture and head of the War Foods Administration, declared it illegal to sell sliced bread.
Wickard’s reasoning, apparently, was that the move would conserve waxed paper, since sliced bread needs thicker wrapping to remain fresh, not to mention the estimated 100 tons of alloyed steel that could be re-routed from bread slicing machines to the war effort.
On Feb. 1, 1943, no less an authority than Time magazine had this to say: “To U.S. housewives it was almost as bad as gas rationing — and a whale of a lot more trouble. They vainly searched for grandmother’s serrated bread knife, routed sleepy husbands out of bed, held dawn conferences over bakery handouts which read like a golf lesson: ‘Keep your head down. Keep your eye on the loaf. And don’t bear down.’ Then came grief, cussing, lopsided slices which even the toaster refused, often a mad dash to the corner bakery for rolls. But most housewives sawed, grimly on—this war was getting pretty awful.”
After I read that and later awoke from my rage coma, plus regained my hearing after the deafening din of Mary Wollstonecraft rolling in her grave, part of me sympathized with Claude R. Wickard.
Granted, the sliced bread ban was lifted in March 1943, and Wickard’s original reasoning was probably that every little bit helps. But the thing that stood out to me was how often I prefer focusing on the little picture rather than the big picture. So much easier! I believe the saying is “straining at gnats while swallowing camels.”
This thought is particularly timely as we enter the fourth week of January, a time when research and my own dopey experience has shown that New Year’s resolutions start to peter out.
Despite all the headlines advising us to stop torturing ourselves with resolutions, and to make change at the moment we think we need it rather than some arbitrary date on the calendar, I still can’t help myself with the resolution making.
“This is the year!” I tell myself. “I’m going to Do Better!” And then I make resolutions that require changes in habit and some big-picture analysis of my life, which is the opposite of fun. Instead, I dance around the edges and do little, tangential things that are a satisfying distraction but don’t necessarily get at the heart of real change.
Take exercise, for example. On more than one occasion, and heedless of the near-fatal cliché, I have resolved on Jan. 1 to do more of it. But like an engine turning over on a frigid morning, there is an unpleasant ramping-up process.
Labored breathing is often involved, and cascades of sweat, and getting up off the couch, and changing my schedule as well as my attitude, which is generally poor. This is among our least-fun resolutions.
So, I buy new shoes.
Yes, I definitely will exercise more and cultivate a take-no-prisoners, winning attitude about it if I have better sneakers. Never mind if the exercise I’m doing is yoga, it’s the shoes that will make all the difference!
Then, by the fourth-week-of-January petering-out time, I have yet another pair of shoes to wear to the grocery store or to get the mail.
Same goes for my near-annual resolution to eat more vegetables, which is my lifelong struggle on account of they taste like vegetables.
Moping over the broccoli and cucumbers at the grocery store, resenting that I have to dodge the occasional misting, gloomily dredging up everything I’ve read about the unsustainability of our food systems, it occurs to me: I need to research the nutrition content of various vegetables so I can maximize my efforts.
I scurry home to Google and do that for a bunch of hours instead of trimming cauliflower and actually, you know, making food and eating it.
The list, unfortunately, goes on. Resolve to write more? I must sew a large pillow that I will incorporate into a writing nook. Resolve to learn a new skill? I must go through every box in the basement so I can find this one notebook I know I have somewhere, in which I will write a list of steps I must take to learn the new skill.
My point being, change is hard. I’m not saying it’s not worth the effort, I just saying the little picture is often easier to face.
So, no judgment to Claude R. Wickard, I absolutely understand thinking that banning sliced bread will win the war. During January, it just might!
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com, and didn’t make any resolutions this year on account of she doesn’t need new shoes.