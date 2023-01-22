I learned about an interesting 80th anniversary this past week: On January 18, 1943, Claude R. Wickard, who at the time was U.S secretary of agriculture and head of the War Foods Administration, declared it illegal to sell sliced bread.

Wickard’s reasoning, apparently, was that the move would conserve waxed paper, since sliced bread needs thicker wrapping to remain fresh, not to mention the estimated 100 tons of alloyed steel that could be re-routed from bread slicing machines to the war effort.

