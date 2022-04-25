Clothing choices are an easy first step in reducing our carbon footprint.
According to the Council for Textile Recycling, the average person throws away about 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles every year. That’s a lot of waste that could be diverted from our landfills.
By extending the life of our clothing by just nine months and cutting our new clothing purchases, we can significantly reduce our contribution to fashion’s carbon footprint.
Textile production requires energy, and many fabrics use synthetics made from petroleum and fossil fuels. The fashion industry fuels textile consumption, which in turn increases the carbon footprint at levels that can give motorized travel and energy production a run for their money (www.earthday.org/our-toolkits/)
These tips can help you make clothing choices that reduce your carbon footprint.
Recycle clothes — shop secondhand first. Buy pre-owned clothing from thrift shops, consignment stores, vintage sources, and online resale sites. When you buy new, buy only what you need, buy for value and durability, and wear your new clothes longer before replacing them.
Buy clothing made with organic or natural fabric fibers. Those include cotton, linen, bamboo, flax, jute, silk, wool and alpaca.
Avoid polyester, nylon, spandex and acrylic. These are made from petroleum, a high-emission fossil fuel. You’ll play a part in reducing microplastics in rivers and oceans from synthetic fibers that shed during washing. Check out modal or lyocell, two environmentally friendly, durable plant-based textile options.
If you have clothes that no longer fit or you don’t wear anymore, donate them to thrift stores or shelters instead of throwing them out. One person’s trash is another’s treasure. Or, sell your unwanted clothing online or in resale. For a short list of websites to help you simplify your closet go to www.rd.com/article/best-place-to-sell-clothes-online/. You’ll divert waste from landfills while making money.
Consider upcycling or re-designing your clothes. You can work wonders with scissors, needle and thread to give new life to an old garment or make a new item such as mittens from a wool sweater.
Host a clothing swap and exchange spring/summer clothing items with your friends; you’ll divert waste from landfills while having fun adding pieces to your wardrobe. A Google search can provide fun ideas for a swap or go to Fashion Revolution (www.fashionrevolution.org).
Let’s take a closer look at the fashion industry. Fast fashion is the design and production of high volumes of low-quality garments bringing cheaply made, trendy styles to the consumer. Many fast fashion brands earn millions of dollars by selling large numbers of cheap garments. Trendy, low-quality clothing will only last a season or two of wear and washing.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans send more than 11 million tons of textile waste to landfills each year. These are mostly synthetic garments full of toxins, heavy metals, dangerous dyes and countless other chemicals that rarely break down.
Instead, as they lay in landfills, toxins are released into the air and local water systems adversely affecting the health of the local residents and animals.
Fast fashion also affects the health of consumers and garment workers. Harmful chemicals linked to several types of cancer and respiratory illnesses have been found in apparel on the market today. Our skin is the largest organ of the body, and wearing these poorly made clothes may be dangerous to our health.
In addition, the more clothes we buy, the more clothes are shipped from foreign manufacturers. Transportation has a huge impact on our global carbon footprint.
Investing in well-made clothes will save you money by not having to replace items every season. Some designers of high-quality clothing will even repair clothing free or for a small fee. Consider developing a wardrobe that creates your own style, rather than quick-changing fashion trends.
How do you care for your clothes? Whether clothing is new or secondhand, an everyday item or a special heirloom, all clothing lasts much longer with some simple, basic maintenance. As an added bonus, proper care saves money in the end and can have important earth-friendly consequences.
■ Wash clothing only when necessary. You can wear many items multiple times before they need washing. In dry climates like Colorado, there is no need to wash your bath towels after every shower—isn’t your body already clean?
■ Wash shirts less often if you wear them with a layer between them and your skin. Each washing shortens the life of a garment.
■ Synthetics shed microplastics. Wash these items less frequently and use a Guppyfriend™ bag to capture the microplastics.
■ Wash with cold water and on shorter cycles to save energy. According to the Sierra Club, every household that switches to cold-water washing could eliminate about 1,600 pounds of carbon dioxide a year.
■ Wash clothing (especially jeans) inside out to keep colors from fading.
■ Avoid dryer sheets, which can be full of chemicals such as toluene styrene. Use earth-friendly detergents and use half the recommended amount with half a cup of baking soda to get clothes just as clean. Instead of chlorine bleach, substitute one half-cup of vinegar to the final rinse. Vinegar is a natural brightener that won’t wear out the fibers.
■ Hang clothes to dry outdoors on a clothing line or a drying rack. You will save energy and money while your clothes suffer less wear and tear from the dryer.
■ Avoid dry-cleaning, which uses petroleum-based solvents. If it’s necessary to dry-clean your clothing, choose a dry cleaner that uses environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.
■ Convert old T-shirts and other worn items to rags. You’ll divert waste from landfills.
If your favorite shoes are wearing out, look for a shoe repair shop. There are still cobblers around that can repair heels and soles.
As consumers, we can use our buying power to encourage the fashion industry to change its current business model based on price, volume, and transportation needs, and move toward a more sustainable and ethical future.
■
Friends of Youth and Nature is a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities, and explore nature.
See the Earth Day 2022 action, science and education toolkits “How to sustainability shop for your clothes,” and “How to care for your clothes.” (www.earthday.org/our-toolkits/).
For information and links to Restore our Earth and Earth Day 2022 Action toolkits, visit: www.friendsofyouthandnature.org