My garden is making it extremely difficult to go to work in the mornings right now.
There are so many tasty things growing out there, so many pretty flowers to appreciate, so many weeds to pull and so many pests to annihilate that I would love to spend about an hour and a half, say from 7:30–9 a.m., every day working out in the garden while it’s cool and lovely.
Unfortunately, Grand Junction Media would appreciate it if I show up on time for work every morning. Since my paycheck is more important than my parsley, I’ve chosen to go to work at The Daily Sentinel instead of in my front yard.
Before I leave for work, however, I take the garden-wonder dog, Lucky, for a walk. At the end of that walk we pass near the garden. The flowers, especially the huge tiger lilies that are beginning to open, cry out to me. The lavender does as well.
I’m not fluent in flower-speak, but I’m pretty sure they are begging me to take a slow detour down my garden pathway and smell the flowers instead of hopping in my car and driving away.
My tomatillos also are crying out to me every morning, but they’re begging me to pull a few weeds. It’s so much easier to ignore the tomatillos than it is the lilies.
My walking onions, which are now in almost every planting bed, are just laughing as they remind me that I’m the one who thought it would be a good idea to leave them alone and let them spread.
I thought that maybe their onion essence would discourage bugs, so I scattered them everywhere.
They multiplied when I wasn’t paying attention and have gotten so large that they block sprinklers. They don’t deter the bugs.
I originally planted many of the flowers in the shadiest part of the garden, where it was difficult to grow vegetables that need direct sunlight. Unfortunately, I chose to plant flowers that were a bit on the promiscuous side, so they’ve reproduced and wandered all over the garden.
I try to pull them out when they’re first sprouting in the springtime because I know that once they start to bloom, I’ll become a softy and decide they’re too pretty to pull.
This explains why I have white and blue love-in-a-mist growing in my lettuce, my carrots and my squash, as well as the shady garden area.
If a seed catalog ever sends free love-in-a-mist seeds, aka nigella damascena, as a thank you for buying from the catalog, understand that it’s a passive aggressive gesture.
The seed company is like the ancient Greeks, your garden is the city of Troy, and those little seeds are the Trojan horse.
Sadly, I learned the hard way, and now that they’ve established themselves in my garden, I’m not sure I’ll ever get rid of them. Unfortunately, the seeds blew into my carrot bed after the first flowers bloomed, and the seedlings look a lot like carrot seedlings, so I lost the battle before I even recognized I was in a fight.
The borage and salad burnet I planted in my herb garden also have wandered all over the place. Now that the borage is blooming, I’m enjoying the novelty of putting the tiny blue flowers in every salad I make.
The edible flowers aren’t necessarily delicious — they are so small that the taste is hard to detect in a salad — but they’re pretty and putting them in salads has become a summertime ritual to me, so I can’t pull those, either.
I could try to get in the habit of working in the garden every evening after dinner from 7–8:30 p.m. in an attempt to rein in the runaway weeds and flowers, but the chances of that happening more than once are about as high as the chances of teaching earwigs to pull bindweed.
It’s a little too hot in the evening, I’m a little too tired, and the mosquitoes think I’m a little too tasty.
Oh well. If I take off my glasses so I can’t see the details (or the walking onions and the weeds!), the garden is quite pretty this time of year, and the flowers keep the bees happy.
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.