Gardening this year has taken on a Victory Garden aura, but because we’re not at war, and because people have exhibited strange grocery hoarding, I’m calling mine a survival garden.
Truth be told, the only creatures that will be surviving solely on my garden this year are the snails, the squash bugs and the earwigs. Nevertheless, I’ve been enthusiastically and optimistically planting seeds, contemplating tomato varieties and enjoying the bounty of my early spring garden.
If, like me, you have a yard surrounded by deciduous trees, which makes it too shady for wildly successful gardening once summertime is in full swing, or you tend to get sidetracked by too many fun things to do later in the summer (and have a tendency to let the weeds take control), I recommend spring gardening.
Plants in an early spring garden start to emerge sometime in January, February or March, before pests and weeds begin to reclaim the garden space.
Since they are the only things growing in the garden, spring veggies and herbs require absolutely no weeding, at least not until April and May, when the weeds start playing catch-up.
My early spring garden includes perennial herbs such as parsley, chives and salad burnet and veggies such as asparagus, walking onions, lettuce that was planted when the lettuce plants went to seed last July, spinach that I plant in November, and carrots that also were planted by carrot plants that went to seed sometime last summer.
Although the carrots won’t be ready to harvest for at least a month, we’ve been eating asparagus, lettuce, spinach, green onions and herbs for a couple of weeks.
I have two parsley patches in my gardens, and they went crazy with the rain and the start of irrigation season.
Chopped parsley now gets added to everything from breakfast burritos to chili, salads and pastas. Even my hubby has been wandering out looking for parsley when he decides to cook.
Nutritionally, parsley is considered a superfood, so it makes me feel like I’ve got a secret weapon to improve our health. In this weird spring of a global pandemic, that’s not a bad feeling to have.
Yes, I’m fully aware parsley won’t prevent coronavirus, but I’m just a delusional control freak, and parsley is making me happy right now.
The survival mentality caused me to go a little nuts this year with my spring planting. Most seeds and plants that don’t mind getting planted in March will tolerate several hours of shade in the heat of summer. They may not thrive, but they’ll survive. So I uprooted the shade-loving flowers that were starting to emerge and found more space for veggies.
A month ago, when it was too cold to go paddle boarding and campgrounds were still closed, I was busy planting arugula, cilantro, kale, tatsoi, Swiss chard, rat’s tail radishes, broccoli raab, potatoes, onions, peas and salsify, my experimental plant for 2020.
Salsify, which also is called oyster plant because the parsnip-like cousin with a long taproot is supposed to taste like oysters or artichokes, has yet to emerge, but I’ve got lots of onions, peas, cilantro and four-leaf seedlings that could be kale, tatsoi, radishes, arugula or broccoli raab, since they all look identical when they first emerge.
Naturally, I didn’t mark where I planted anything; all the mystery and adventure in gardening is gone if you know what’s growing and where exactly it is.
So far, I haven’t read any stories about coming fresh vegetable shortages, but we didn’t know there was going to be a toilet paper shortage until it happened, so I’m prepared.
While everyone else will be running around town, desperately searching for arugula and kale, I’ll simply go to my farm in the yard, where I’ll find happy aphids grateful that I’m helping them survive.
Penny Stine is the staff writer for The Daily Sentinel’s Special Sections department and can be reached at Penny.Stine@gjsentinel.com.