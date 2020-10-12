Pulchritude is a word that’s long amused me. It achieves the rare feat of sounding antithetical to what it means.
When spoken, it evokes images of a particularly grainy Eastern European bread. When searched in the dictionary, however, it means beauty.
The first time I encountered the word, which is not relevant to this column, was in the written history of an old Wyoming town, specifically in reference to the oldest profession of that or any other town.
The second time I encountered the word, which is relevant to this column, was someone venerating the “pulchritudinous autumn horizon.”
I believe the writer in that case was trying to tell us the trees looked nice.
And the leaves do look nice! The Colorado leaves look excellent this October, which is hardly an original thought, but there’s a reason we venerate autumn and its pulchritudinous whatever. It’s a season for sweaters, over-flavored drinks and vocabulary that should make you suspicious of anyone using it. Who knew dying leaves and shorter days could inspire so much?
Last Monday, I went to the top of Grand Mesa to do some trail running and leaf peeping. Anyone familiar with either activity will tell you it’s not ideal to combine them.
During my run on the Crag Crest Trail, I spent considerably more time looking at the trail than I did taking in the changing of the seasons. I’d guess it was something in the neighborhood of an 8:1, shoes to leaves ratio.
Trail running is either the pursuit of those who find hiking to be too slow or those who find running to be too fast — I’m not sure which — but running Crag Crest during peak color season is most certainly a sign of impatience.
The 10-ish mile loop that dances somewhere around the 10,000- to 11,000-foot range doesn’t need a great deal of introduction. It’s well known for its views of the mesa, the valley and everything in between.
It’s also not the smoothest of trails. The rocky path that marks the trail’s ridge isn’t indicative of the entire trip, but there’s certainly enough hazard between trail heads that runners need to be wary of foot falls if they intend to take it at a trot.
The Crag Crest loop makes for a run that’s long enough and challenging enough to serve as a final tuneup for hunting season.
However, running it in October doesn’t afford the serenity required to scribble out a few Keatsian lines on falling leaves.
I’ll bet Keats used the word pulchritude now and then. The Romantic Era was good for that sorta thing — and tuberculosis.
Anyway all that is to say, I would have been better off walking the trail this time of year. If there’s a season to take your time up on the mesa, or anywhere in Colorado, it’s autumn.
When it comes to the leaf debate, I’ll stand for Crested Butte as the region with the best views of fall.
I’d tell you it’s because the rocky cliffs and soaring aspens make it look like gold is spilling out of the mountainsides, but really it’s just fun to see something other than aspen.
By mid-October, many of these higher elevations are shifting from color to winter weather watch, sending folks into the low mountains and deserts to find the remaining October hues.
Wherever you track them down, just make sure to take your time.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.