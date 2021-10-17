RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelFriends, I am about to tell you something truly terrible: The other day I was in the shower and grabbed the bar of soap to lather up my washcloth –– not paying much attention, letting muscle memory guide me through the motions –– when I felt something fuzzy on my hand. Something fuzzy and moving.
I flipped the soap over and there was a spider about the size of a dime, frantically scrambling to get away.
Now, I’ve never been particularly afraid of spiders. Sure, when my brother-in-law was deployed to Iraq and emailed photos of camel spiders, those definitely robbed about four years off my life. And in the banyan trees near my apartment in India were spiders of such nightmarish enormity that they absolutely could have bullied me for my lunch money, had they dropped from their intricate webs.
Otherwise, I have a live and let live attitude toward spiders, not an abiding fear. I’ll tell you what I am afraid of, though: Being so startled by a spider on the soap that I fling it away from me while my feet churn Wile E. Coyote-style, frantically seeking traction and not finding it. I lurch into the shower curtain, grabbing it in a desperate bid to avoid a fall, but it rips from the hangers and I topple over the bathtub edge, hitting my head on the toilet on the way down and snapping my radius and/or ulna when I land. I lie there naked until the EMTs arrive, assuming I miraculously had my phone in the bathroom with me and could call 911 once I regained consciousness. And I have to ask those nice EMTs to at least wrap me in the shower curtain before taking me to the emergency room.
That did not happen, but that is my fear.
What happened is I screamed loud enough to trigger every coyote in a 300-mile radius, flung the soap into the hall (not sure why, since I still needed it) and stood in the rapidly cooling spray while a film reel of all my lame adult fears played on a loop in my overheated brain.
And believe you me, they are lame. When did my fears get so lame? When did the dark –– the scariest thing to me as a child –– get replaced by fears of job loss and stuff happening to the people I love and climate apocalypse? When did monsters under the bed become tedious metaphors? So lame.
You know what’s a legit fear? Snakes. True story: When my dad was about 5, he spied what he thought was a length of chain on the ground and grabbed it, because Little Boy Law requires that chains must be grabbed. It wasn’t a chain, it was a snake, and it wrapped around his arm until his screams brought my grandma running.
To this day, he’s afraid of snakes. Once, when my brother, Jake, and I were young idiots, we won a rubber snake at a carnival and decided it would be hilarious to go home and toss it on our dad. It’s the only time I’ve ever seen my father levitate. Suffice it to say, Jake and I readjusted our opinions about what is and is not hilarious after that.
Anyway, not that I’m advocating for living in fear or saying that the more idea-based fears of adulthood aren’t as real, I just feel that I have more control being afraid of the dark than I do being afraid of propaganda disguised as social media misinformation, for example.
The latter makes me feel oily and flop sweaty when I wake up in the middle of the night, while the former feels more tangible and immediate, something I can get my arms around.
Another true story: One night last week, while I wasn’t quite awake and wasn’t quite asleep, the shadows on the wall looked for a split second like a very large hunchback looming over me. Obviously, this raises a lot of questions, including:
n Do we use the term “hunchback” anymore? I’m kind of thinking we don’t and/or shouldn’t.
n Isn’t this a spine issue that’s treated in childhood these days?
n But seriously, a hunchback? Who somehow breaks in just to loom over me in the dark? The human mind is very weird.
But in that millisecond when I thought there was a hunchback beside my bed, I was terrified. And when I snapped to and realized I was looking at shadows, I felt a wash of relief so consuming that it bordered on religious experience. I blissfully slept like an exhausted toddler after that.
So, my point is, when it comes to fears, give me bedside hunchbacks and spiders on the soap any day of the week. I prefer things I can solve with a scream.
n
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and isn’t afraid, necessarily, but definitely gets squirrely on ladders.