Hunting is an exercise in logistics.
Hunting is also an exercise in exercise, as well as an exercise in patience, practice and experience.
Except for mushroom hunting — that’s an exercise in sorcery.
Hunting takes the all elements of outdoor recreation and tosses in a few extra variables and, whether hunters know it, I think the planning, scheming and organizing is appealing to the folks who seek it out.
The math around a hunting trip changes in every area and for every game species. White-tail hunting for being sneaky, moose hunting for a challenge and sheep hunting for those who want to spend as much time retrieving bodies as professional hit men spend hiding them.
And that’s to say nothing of the gradients between regions.
I’ve hunted in four different states, now, and I marvel at the array of challenges and preparation demanded of each biome.
Hunting in Southeast Alaska? It’ll be wet.
Hunting in Idaho? Bone up on wilderness areas.
Wyoming? Steel yourself for some out-of-state guests.
As for Colorado, we’ll get to that in a second. But, I feel like I need to explain myself here, lest I be thought of as some sort of adventure hunter. To be clear, I’m not one for destination hunting. Though I appreciate their contributions to the state coffers, I have never understood coughing up the money for non-resident tags.
Did you know you can get a non-resident bison tag in Wyoming for $4,400? Feel like you could just buy a 4-H cow for that. Or dozens of 4-H rabbits! Lotta things you can do with $4,400.
Anyway, I’m content to just wait till I’ve hit the residency requirements and do my hunting closer to the $50 tag territory.
A few paragraphs ago, I promised to circle back to hunting in Colorado and here we are. I opted for a late October season this year in hopes there’d be more snow and fewer fires to contend with. I was right on one of those accounts.
I hunted near Jackson County this year in what’s sort of a home-and-home that I do with my dad. I’ll drive up there for a season and he’ll pop down a few weeks later, trading off guide duties.
When I left for my hunt, the area we were looking at was surrounded on all sides by forest fires. By the time I got there, it was covered in snow and posting temperatures that came with a minus sign in front of them.
Thankfully, I’d prepared for such a situation because, as stated earlier, hunting is an exercise in logistics and the appropriate way to account for fires giving way to blizzards is with measured expectations. What I’m usually hunting for is a long walk in a quiet forest — anything after that is a bonus. And, following the fires and snow, a quiet forest was guaranteed. The conditions stymied most of the bipedal animals and, unfortunately, a lot of the ones with four feet as well. By the time we’d slogged up through the snow, all the elk had slogged down in the opposite direction.
It was just us and one juvenile moose who seemed to have his run of the place. I guess he was hunting for a long walk in a quiet forest as well.