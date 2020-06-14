The other day I experienced an event of such grave concern for my mental health that I had to lie down for 17 full minutes and eat several soothing handfuls of grated cheese.
The event: I wondered — aloud! — whether I should have a yard sale.
Before I go any further, I would like to humbly and admiringly acknowledge those brave, indomitable souls for whom hosting or attending yard sales is good fun. From what I understand, there is joy to be found in commerce.
But as someone whose parents had to buy the majority of her product during those horrible wrapping paper/World’s Finest Chocolate/Butter Braid sales in middle school, I seem to have lost the map.
Plus, while I love “Antiques Roadshow” as much as the next person, I know I lack the eye to spot gems among the piles of threadbare hand towels perkily labeled “Good for rags!” and underwear. I’m not even kidding, I have seen underwear at yard sales. And it wasn’t new.
So, when I briefly pondered whether I should have a yard sale, I knew I clearly was not in my right mind.
The last time I had anything to do with a yard sale was in 2008 when I was a Cub Scout den leader in West Palm Beach, Florida. We needed a fund-raiser to supplement buying uniforms and supplies, and I inexplicably thought this would be a swell time for a lesson in democracy. So, we voted.
I never, ever learn.
I will spare you the gory details except to say that people began showing up in my front yard at 6:30 a.m. and I spent the day trying to reason with customers who wanted to pay 10 cents for every item and fending off the boys themselves, who kept trying to buy each other’s stuff. Ultimately, my kind and loving parents sent us a check.
Which brings me to my point that while yard sales seem like the simplest thing in the world – take the stuff you don’t want anymore outside, put up some signs with arrows pointing to your yard – in reality they are mystifyingly complex.
Take pricing, for example. People go to yard sales in search of bargains, I understand this, but one of the times I was offered 10 cents during The Great Cub Scout Yard Sale Debacle of 2008 was for a decent, working gas lawnmower that I’d just let the gentleman try out. We’d priced it at $10 (more tedious democracy) and I thought that was extremely reasonable.
Nope. Ten cents.
And yeah, I get that there’s an expectation of bartering, and that for some people bartering is excellent and enjoyable cardio, but you know this laptop on which I’m currently typing? I’d sooner take this laptop and bash myself in the face with it than barter.
Then, beyond the fact that yard sales are horrible fundraisers, I’m not sure how to acknowledge that this clearly is stuff I don’t want anymore, hence its current presence in the front yard. I should be willing to accept 10 cents for every item, and be grateful that people are taking it away for me.
But… the principle, you know? There’s something deeply annoying about being offered 10 cents for something – say, a kitchen appliance – that I’ve just told the person works great, never a problem, five bucks is a steal.
If it’s so great, though, why am I not keeping it? Do I really want to be one of those people who embarrassingly over-prices everything? Asking three actual dollars for a jigsaw puzzle that’s missing pieces?
So, this brings up another key deterrent to having a yard sale: Publicly acknowledging the crap on which I at one time or another spent my hard-earned money. In my nightmares, it goes like this:
Customer (eyeing a set of three dumpling makers): How much for these?
Me: A dollar.
Customer: They look brand new. Never used?
Me: Nope.
Customer:
Me: Look. Have you ever researched the making of dumplings, savory or sweet? The steps involved? Just because I’m unwilling to quit my job to become a professional dumpling maker – because I’m telling you, that’s the time commitment it would require – doesn’t mean I’m an idiot for buying these in the first place. It seemed like a good idea at the time and I had all kinds of plans.
Customer: I’ll give you 10 cents.
So, yard sales are fraught, is what I’m saying, and if any of you ever hear me musing about having one, I ask you to come over and bring the grated cheese because I clearly need help.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and offers you 10 cents for whatever it is you’re selling.