Oregon’s tallest Sitka spruce is located at Cape Meares, along with Oregon’s shortest lighthouse, which is a fact that makes me very happy.
I didn’t go looking for either of these features. They fell in my path on a recent trip to the Oregon coast.
It’s not that warm, tropical beaches aren’t wonderful. They are, but I’m charmed by a stormy beach where the surf appears as though full of monsters and the rain blows sideways. Hence why I chose November to visit the Beaver State.
I got my first taste of such an ocean just outside Tillamook, Oregon. Tillamook is enticing because of its association with the creamery and their love of cows, but we’ve got cows in Colorado. We’re less strong in the department of sandy beaches facing open, turbulent seas.
This was my first time visiting the area. In my hubris, I assumed that I had a pretty good read on the Pacific Northwest coastline having lived in Southeast, Alaska, and being a regular visitor to Whidbey Island, Washington.
Both those areas excel in deeply forested lands peppering soothing bays of water.
Oregon, however, delivers an incredible wealth of sandy beachfront gazing upon a largely unbroken ocean view. Lovers of the ocean and/or piracy appreciate the difference between a sheltered bay and the awesome sight of open seas for as far as the eye can, well, see.
We got our first taste of such waters at Oceanside, a community squeezed in between the shore and Tilamook.
The nice thing about visiting cold oceans in the offseason is the unencumbered beach, which would explain why there was a witch on the shore performing some sort of fire exercise with sage and a few other scents I couldn’t place.
I don’t know for sure that it was a Wiccan exercise, but it had that look. I probably could have asked and found out, but I know a 40-minute conversation when I see one and that’s not what I go to the beach for.
I go to the beach to get my feet wet. As someone who’s typically not a devotee of mystical healing powers, I do believe I need to splash some salt water in my face and smell low tide every now and then as a matter of personal health.
Also, where else are you going to get someone to boil two pounds of mussels for you and serve them on a piece of parchment paper?
Anyway, sitting 200-some feet above the beach is the 38-foot Cape Meares Lighthouse and, in that same neighborhood, is the 144-foot tall Champion Sitka spruce, which is much more interesting than a stunted lighthouse.
I had no idea I would see a giant tree on this trip — well, I had some idea. Oregon is full of them — so it was a pleasant surprise to see a sign letting us know that a 750- to 800-year-old spruce was in the area.
The tree was declared the largest of its species in Oregon in 2008 after the previous champion — the adorably named Klootchy Creek spruce — fell over in a storm after 34 years officially holding the title.
Even at the low end of its projected age, the Cape Meares spruce is old enough to have an opinion on the Crusades, which admittedly might have been a bit out of its sightline.
There’s very few living things you can seek out that might have seen the 13th century and you’re unlikely to find them in the high elevations of the Rocky Mountains, which makes trips to different climates all the more worthwhile. Whether its centuries-old baobab trees in Eastern Africa or towering spruces on the Oregon coast, I’m always delighted to see a tree trunk the diameter of a boxing ring and I’ll never tire of remarking on “what a big ol’ boy that thing is.”
Unfortunately, the same tree enthusiasts who catalogue these behemoths also say the Cape Meares spruce is not long for this world, having developed the problems that come with being a tree for eight centuries.
Eventually, it will topple like the Klootchy Creek spruce before it, and the short lighthouse will have Cape Meares to itself.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.