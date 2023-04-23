By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelTuesday, friends, is an auspicious day in molecular biology, scientific achievement and semi-obscure anniversaries that nevertheless grant me an element of timeliness so I can talk about something and seem newsy.
Anyway, 70 years ago, on April 25, 1953, researchers James D. Watson and Francis Crick formally announced their discovery of DNA’s double helix structure, an announcement made in the journal Nature. Just look at how they began their research findings:
“We wish to suggest a structure for the salt of deoxyribose nucleic acid (DNA). This structure has novel features which are of considerable biological interest.”
So polite! So understated! Legends.
Anyway, beyond eventual Nobel Prize winners Watson and Crick making me think I should somehow acquire a microscope — to, I guess, check out very small stuff? — they also make me think of all the things we have come to credit or blame on genetics.
But before I go any further, I probably should mention I’m not a geneticist, a genetics researcher or even a scientist. The thing I know about DNA is that its four bases are adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine, and I memorized those in ninth grade biology at Palisade High School.
Kind of proving my point, actually, which is that most of us aren’t geneticists or genetics researchers, but at some time in our education learned enough about DNA to know that wow, genes do stuff, man. I mean, Gregor Mendel? All that business with the peas? Those dominant- and recessive-gene Punnett squares we had to fill out about blue eyes and attached earlobes?
Plus, as our understanding of genetics has continually advanced thanks to frontline scientists and the trickle-down of discovery into our general awareness, we’ve come to an interesting place: the majority of us having varying grasps on what is actually happening at the bench in labs, but knowing it is a Big Deal.
Every day, it seems, we learn more about the mysteries coded into our genes, which is why it has become easier and easier to say “it’s probably genetic” with a vague wave of the hand.
I’m generally prone to lolling on the couch whining about how hungry I am rather than actually getting up to forage dinner. It’s probably genetic.
I am consistently unable to remember the product of 8 x 7. I blame my genes.
I immediately see red when someone says “irregardless.” Those zany genes! I can’t be held responsible for my disproportionate reactions!
And it’s not just me! I once eavesdropped on a conversation in Target that unfurled thus:
Woman No. 1: I just see all this organization stuff and I have to buy it!
Woman No. 2: Totally.
Woman No. 1: It’s like I can’t help myself. It’s probably genetic.
Those crazy genes, making us buy storage bins!
But… could it be genetic, though? I mean, scientists are learning more every day about genes that may be associated with certain behaviors, which is many interesting steps beyond the intricate genetic coding responsible for our physiological traits and physical outcomes.
For example, I can look at my dad, see how tall he is and understand why I’m so tall, but might my genes also be coded with an impulse, like my dad’s, to pace and jiggle my keys when we’re five minutes from our stated departure time and some people are still dawdling around with no apparent indication that they’ll be ready to go in five minutes? WELL, WILL THEY???
Is that genetic, too?
So, we’ve gotten to a place of uneasy balance. Yes, free will, I am the master of my fate and all that, but sometimes it’s just so much easier to cede control to that which is coded inside each one of my cells – kind of like a robot’s programming before it achieves consciousness.
Yes, I just kicked that broken cracker under the stove rather than pick it up. What can I say? It’s probably genetic!
Sure, I ignored my car’s obvious misalignment until the tires wore unevenly and one of them popped on the highway. Maybe that avoidance is genetic!
OK, fine, I have watched this holiday commercial for a British department store 14 times in a row and loudly wept each time. I CAN’T HELP MYSELF, IT’S GENETIC!!
Except I guess I probably can. Whatever. My genes are definitely responsible for the height and the blue eyes and the detached earlobes, and they may be responsible for behaviors both good and bad, but I do know better than to kick the cracker under the stove.
I just don’t feel like bending down sometimes.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and has also blamed genetics for the frequency with which she baby talks to her cats. It’s out of her hands.