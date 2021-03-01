When pursuing the coveted hike-to terrain of a ski resort, it’s important to be kind to the Texans.
Most ski resorts have some form of terrain that can only be accessed by hiking. In theory, this should serve as a way to keep the riff-raff out — an invisible filter making ski patrol’s job easier by dissuading skiers and snowboarders from tackling terrain that might get someone hurt.
In fact, I sometimes wonder if this well-intentioned barrier to entry produces the opposite effect — forbidden-fruit sorta deal.
In the same way that some reflexively queue up because a line is long, folks will start hiking up a mountain otherwise serviced with perfectly fine ski lifts because whatever can only be accessed on foot must be good!
I am one such sucker.
I’ll spend 40 minutes hiking to something indistinguishable from the run that next to the lift I got off of.
Hike-to terrain is mysterious! There could be anything over that cornice of snow. Boulders. Cliffs. Snowmen, be they of the abominable or regulation variety. All could lurk beyond the spooky warning signs and the trudging hike.
Often, you just find Texans.
In fairness to our Lone Star guests, it’s not always Texans. That just makes for an easy stand-in for visitors of all varieties who may have high ambitions and low-elevation lung capacity.
Not long ago, I was stomping my way to the Black Iron Bowl when the skier in front of me suggested I pass, citing his limited experience at 12,000 feet.
And, while Grand Junction isn’t exactly Leadville, it is a few feet higher than Austin, Texas, to be sure.
I’ve encountered all manner of skiers from all manner of places hiking along windswept ridges. It’s not always programmers from Texas.
Sometimes it’s college students from Phoenix — who typically pair their altitude sickness with a Biblical hangover for good measure — or professionals from Manhattan with gear that costs more than my car.
You also encounter fellow Coloradans on these hikes, and their approach to the tourists can vary depending on how crusty a local they might be. Some like to rib the out-of-staters on matters of elevation, which I think is kinda lame.
Being acclimated to elevation isn’t really a skill.
And, if you’re going to boast of your cardiovascular advantage, your bravado should be equally great for your increased likelihood of developing cataracts from living at elevation.
Personally, I harass my fellow skiers with well-meaning questions they wouldn’t be interested in answering while sitting at the bar, let alone while hiking a mountain in ski boots.
No one wants to waste precious wind answering my inquiries about what borough they live in or which party school they attend.
Mostly, everyone just wants to get to the precipice of whatever they’ve gotten themselves into and find out how much they’ve bitten off with this decision.
Such is the magic of hike-to terrain. Unlike the strangers you meet on the lift — or at least the ones you did pre- COVID times — the strangers who paid good lift-ticket money although they could still walk to their skiing are all doing so with a shared excitement or dread for what they’re in for.
For that reason, whether you’re the one sucking wind or that intrepid hero on an unbroken march to ski glory, remember to be kind to your fellow hikers.
That’s not what the boots they’re wearing were meant for.
n
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.