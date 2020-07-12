I wasn’t really going to key a stranger’s car, probably. Did I have the key to my bike lock clutched in my clammy palm and a crazed, jealous glint in my eyes as I began a sweaty approach? Maybe. But did I actually do it? No.
I wanted to, though.
One tree in that whole miserable parking lot, so just one precious shady spot, and some chucklehead in a Camry got it? Heedless of my suffering?
Suffice it to say, I am not handling summer heat with the grace and equanimity that I handle almost nothing. I whine, I wilt, I swan around like I’m starring in a community theater production of “The Divine Comedy.” I mentally compose angry letters to the National Weather Service.
I mean, consider what that band of marauding meteorologists did this weekend, announcing an Excessive Heat Warning for significant swaths of the Southwest. And OK, that warning didn’t encompass Colorado exactly, but still: The power of suggestion! I am feeling excessive heat!
So, this is the point where I start rage reading online lists of tips for staying cool. And I am not blameless here, I’ve produced similar lists myself.
One time, when I lived in south Florida and we’d just been through yet another hurricane, my editor at the newspaper where I worked asked me to write a feature about how early Florida settlers stayed cool. The majority of our readers were without power, see, so it was public service!
One of the historians I talked with said those hearty settlers doused sheets in water and hung them in doorways, hoping a passing breeze would bring some relief. So, I tried that when I got home, since I too was without power.
Allow me to tell you what happens when it’s approximately 9,287 percent humidity out and you hang a wet sheet in a doorway: You wake up in 12.6 gallons of your own sweat and to a warm, wet sheet hanging like a used handkerchief in the doorway.
So, these dumb lists of tips. I read one the other day and no offense to the fine folks at CNN who produced it, but the tip of “Enjoy frozen treats” had me screaming at my computer like the neighborhood curmudgeon who regularly calls the cops to report suspected communists: “OH REALLY, CNN??!? YOU ASTOUND ME WITH THIS UNHEARD-OF TIP THAT I SHOULD EAT SOME ICE CREAM TO STAY COOL!!! WHAT’S NEXT, TAKE A COLD SHOWER??? Oh, yep, there it is, you suggest taking a cold shower.”
Then there was this gem from a Huffington Post list: “Be smart about your doors,” and by that they meant close them, as well as “Let the night air in,” which turned out to be code for open your windows.
No, forget all that, here’s how to really stay cool:
Channel your inner olm. I read once about a blind, cave-dwelling salamander found in Bosnia that didn’t move for seven years. So, I try to make like an olm and sit very, very still for significant portions of summer.
Let yourself off the hook for not having a witty bon mot in response to “Hot enough for ya?” I’ve been surprised how cooling it is to not beat myself up for not responding with Oscar Wilde-like wit when someone comments on the heat to me. I’ve learned to be OK with “I mean.” and “Pssshhyaa, seriously.”
Wear clean underwear. Because believe you me, I disrobe down to it, or very near, the second I walk in my door. That’s been one of the benefits of working at home: minimal clothing.
Re-read “To Build a Fire” by Jack London. I read this short story in middle school and wow, has it stayed with me. It’s about a man’s experience freezing to death, so I read it and think, “You know, maybe I’ll just do as the Huffington Post advises and close some doors.”
Remember the saying “Horses sweat, men perspire, ladies glow.” Then I laugh and laugh and laugh and glow right through my shirt.
Crack an egg on the sidewalk. And then watch nothing happen, because the correct temperature to fry an egg is about 150 degrees and if it was 150 degrees out, our shoes would melt walking on the sidewalk and we would mostly be dead. Yet how many eggs have I wasted this way?
Enjoy a frozen treat. I never said you’re wrong, CNN.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and is sitting very, very still through September.