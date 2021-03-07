Oh, I can see it now! A golden evening in June, a gracious gathering of genteel friends, the sweet perfume of wisteria.
Never mind that. Although I love my friends, “genteel” probably isn’t the first adjective on the list, nor would anyone in their right mind think me capable of hosting a gracious gathering. My biggest stab at graciousness tends to be plates that mostly match.
None of this matters, though, because I spied some wisteria starts the other day and was immediately transported by my vision of bowers of blooming wisteria and golden evenings in June. Do wisteria even bloom in June? Who cares! Get those babies in the ground!
So, I’ve been spending time at the garden store lately.
Call it the March itch: It’s Colorado, so we know winter isn’t over, but I still keep a hopeful lookout for even the faintest hint of green poking from the soil, and weave elaborate summer daydreams as I stand in front of seed displays.
Sometimes the daydreams even have a single toe in reality! But usually not.
I love growing things, but I’m by no means a professional horticulturist or master gardener, so my successes tend to be happy surprises that have the unfortunate side-effect of making me cocky.
For example, a while back a leaf fell off a succulent I got through some youth fundraiser — I have no idea what kind the succulent is — so I stuck it in some soil and it grew a new plant! Zowie! Clearly, I’m a cactus whisperer!
But at this exact moment, directly next to the miracle mystery succulent, is an African violet leaf limply dying. It’s abject. And I did everything the internets advised! I rooted it first in water! Then dipped it in a rooting agent before sticking it in soil! And it has belligerently refused to live.
The hit-or-miss nature of my relationship with plants extends outdoors, too. I spend a lot of time surprised by what’s happening.
For example, last year I planted some morning glories in a pot, made a trellis for them out of a tomato cage and chicken wire and gave them a shake of Miracle-Gro. They zoomed up and produced such a seething boil of foliage that I didn’t like having my back to it when I ate out on the patio because of its “Feed me, Seymour” vibe.
The vines writhed and twisted over each other in a way that was cool, yes, but also inspired me to ask no one in particular, “Ummm … is this OK? Do I need to call a priest?”
It was a similar scenario with the birdhouse gourd plant. It shot all over the place and produced five gourds, which now are lurking in the garage. They are truly hideous — dry like they’re supposed to be, sure, but mottled and creepy, too. I suspect I’ll need to invoke the dark arts to do anything useful with them.
It’s just that they seemed like such a cool idea last March when I was beguiled in front of the seed display! For this same reason, there currently are loofa gourd seeds poked into peat pellets and skulking under a full-spectrum lamp on a shelf in my office.
I don’t actually use loofas, and I’m not sure what to do if I somehow manage to grow one, but again, I was in a fugue state at the garden center and thought: Neat.
Which brings me back to the wisteria. I’ve never actually grown it, but I’ve read a lot of fiction set in Regency-era England, so I feel that makes me something of an expert. Plus, it’s so beautiful and smells so lovely! And I could devise some sort of bower situation, just like that one I see on Instagram that’s maybe in Japan? Or Ukraine?
Anyway, it would be a delight, is my point.
It was while I was hypnotized by the wisteria that my attention briefly strayed and landed on raspberry bushes. Raspberry bushes! I love raspberries! My daydreams immediately pivoted to a rosy morning in August, gliding out to the heavily laden raspberry bushes and picking a bowl’s worth of delicious, sun-ripened breakfast.
This is why there currently are two tiny raspberry bushes in pots on my kitchen table. I have zero idea how to grow raspberries, but enough time to do frantic searches on the CSU Extension website.
I’ll go back for the wisteria tomorrow.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and if she suddenly disappears, blame the morning glories.