To varying degrees of success — some would say none, based on that time I made fun of “Wheel of Fortune” — I usually try to tell an amusing story here, or at least let the chipmunks in my head have control of the keyboard for an hour or so.
(As opposed to my cat, whose literary aspirations I consistently stifle. True story: A few weeks ago, I stepped away from my computer, came back and he was sitting on the keyboard. His novel began, “hhhhhhhhhhhhhjjjjhhhb hhhhhhgggbbbbnn 222222222222wwwqq33e23.”)
So, this week I was going to natter on about the green chili seeds I planted too soon and now the seedlings are kind of big and I don’t know what to do, maybe, or write an embarrassing homage to the mini greenhouse I got for a bargain $35 and it has CHANGED. MY. LIFE.
Something like that, anyway, just the minutia of daily life where I and most people spend 99% of our time.
But… I don’t know. That feels a little weird this week, this horrible news week of events I’m not qualified to discuss in places I know little about, and events closer to home that I know more about but don’t have much power to fix.
As a selective John Donne groupie, I do believe that no man is an island and that I’m a part of the main. The bell tolls for me and all that. I’m just not sure what to do about being a member of the human race sometimes.
I feel a responsibility to look, and to not look away, but I also don’t want to make what’s happening in Ukraine (or Yemen, or Afghanistan, or…) about me. It’s not about me or how I respond to someone else’s grief. But I’m cringing and clenching through the news anyway.
Inevitably, I also circle back to all the other things that I’ve allowed distance, time and ignorance to blur into the background — the disasters that are ongoing for people surviving them, the explosions and displacements, the isolation, the loss, the too much or too little.
And the guilt. The guilt! Again making it about me, wondering how it’s OK that I’m lolling on the couch eating popcorn and watching “Dr. Who” when people 10,000 miles away are sheltering in subway stations. Wondering at the inexorable forward momentum of life, of my life, the bills to pay and projects to complete and seeds to plant, the daily minutia that just happens.
Wondering if the donations are enough, if the emails to elected leaders are enough, if it’s ever possible to do enough so that the differences between my life and theirs — whoever they are — don’t seem so, so unfair.
It rarely feels like enough. It feels precarious, and guiltier still to recognize the onset of caring fatigue, and I don’t want to say hopeless. But yes, sometimes, hopeless.
I’m not going to end here, though, because I’m going to tell you about my sister, an incorrigible do-gooder. Summarizing her life philosophy, it boils down to abundant faith in the butterfly effect.
She knows she can’t fix geopolitical upheaval in Europe, but she can tutor reading at the middle school. To hear her tell it, she can’t solve whatever is going on anywhere, but she can help where she’s at and have faith in the ripple.
There’s a lot of faith to find in that ripple, I think. There’s also faith to find in the squirrel’s nest in the tree outside my window and in the gloaming light of daytime’s end. I find it in seedlings emerging from the soil and in bread just out of the oven, in dumb jokes, in my favorite song on the radio. I find it in a hug when I need one and in my mom ending our phone conversations by advising me not to fall out any windows.
There’s light, is what I’m saying. I’m thinking about Charles Bukowski, who knew some things about nihilism and hopelessness, but also wrote, “there is a light somewhere/it may not be much light but/it beats the darkness.” I’m here to say it does. I have faith that it does.
And just so you’re prepared, next time I’ll probably have a very dumb story about how I watched a video on YouTube and ended up inadvertently cutting seven inches of my own hair. It does not look good.
Until then… we’re going to be OK. Email me if you need reminding.
