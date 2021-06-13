What nobody tells you about gardening is that it’s a remorseless, winner-take-all blood sport — a battle royale in which the loser drowns in cheap beer and the alleged “winner” takes home all the spaghetti squash.
And then they have a bunch of spaghetti squash. That they have to eat, I guess? Eew.
Anyway, the reason I’m even bringing this up is because I’m currently hiding inside with the door locked, avoiding even looking in the direction of the drowned bugs. I need to deal with them but very, very, very definitely don’t want to.
As I’ve mentioned before, I’m an enthusiastic but not especially skilled or knowledgeable or even very competent gardener. I’m mesmerized by seeds sprouting and plants growing, but also kind of surprised when they do. All bets are off when I’m in charge.
So, part of my garden vision this year is spaghetti squash and loofahs, because I wandered into the seed section of Home Depot and thought they sounded neat. I started them in peat pods, put them under the grow lamp and built a sort of chicken wire trellis situation because I wanted to see if they would grow up instead of out.
When the weather was right, and as gently as if I were hatching triceratops eggs at Jurassic Park, I transferred them outside to the soil I had dug and raked and tenderized with Miracle-Gro, to say nothing of the dripline I installed.
And the next morning when I went outside to preen and gloat over them, I discovered they’d been sheared to the soil surface. All around the tragic little nubs, seething and roiling in swarms of debaucherous abandon, were roly-polies.
Now, I like to delude myself that I feel an Albert Schweitzer-esque reverence for life, that I could convert to Jainism if I were so inclined and practice nonviolence toward all living things.
But nope, I wanted those roly-polies DEAD.
I mean, I built a TRELLIS, for Pete’s sake. From CHICKEN WIRE. Do you know much I cut my hands? SO MUCH, on account of I couldn’t find my gloves. Plus, I grew those plants from seeds! They were going to provide me with food I didn’t necessarily want to eat, dang it!
PLUS, YOU HORRIBLE BUGS ARE ALSO CALLED WOOD LICE! YUCK! THAT TELLS ME ALL I NEED TO KNOW AND I DON’T CARE THAT YOU ALSO AERATE THE SOIL!
My incandescent fury carried me inside to Google.
One website recommended cutting a potato in half, hollowing it out and putting it cavity-side down near the plants I want to protect.
So, you know how a frequent motif in horror movies is swarms of things? And how, when confronted with them, several characters writhe and cry and breathe like they’re giving birth to the physical manifestation of panic? Yeah. Well, the next morning I picked up that potato, screamed like I haven’t since I dropped a frozen turkey on my foot and threw that potato as far as I could.
I don’t know where it landed. I don’t care that I’m a bad neighbor. I expect the nightmares to haunt me into old age.
On to the next strategy! Another website advised inserting a shallow container into the soil, level with the surface, and filling it with beer. Roly-polies are shameless, apparently.
But I don’t drink beer or know much about it, so I told the guy at the store that I needed something cheap in which to drown bugs. I probably deserved the look I got.
Anyway, it works. I go out each morning and there they are, a party that ends in tragedy and gets the frat’s charter revoked.
It’s like when I got an earwig infestation in the zinnias and the internet advised putting out a bowl of vegetable oil to attract and drown them. It was an effective and very gross solution, but I still see-sawed between guilt – they’re just doing their jobs! Surviving day-to-day like the rest of us! And I’m actually in their home now! – and annoyance because they wouldn’t just go away when I asked nicely.
So, I’ve replanted and by fall I might have a new problem, which is what to do with a bunch of spaghetti squash. Real talk for all the liars on the internet: If you cook it and put marinara sauce on it, it still doesn’t taste like pasta for even ONE SINGLE SECOND.
Nobody is fooled by this, not even the roly-polies.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and is an ambivalent and skittish pest controller.